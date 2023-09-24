Hearing About Stephen Curry and Drake’s $500 Fine, Kenny Smith Recalled Buying $5000 Chain Thanks to Rockets’ Fine Money

NBA star Stephen Curry and rapper Drake found themselves in hot water after each being slapped with a $500 fine for tardiness in boarding the team plane. This incident sparked a wave of reactions across the basketball community in 2021. Upon hearing about the fines, former Rockets player and current NBA analyst Kenny Smith, couldn’t help but reminisce about an incident from his own playing days. On a 2021 episode of Inside the NBA, Smith vividly recalled the time when he used fine money, a total of $5000 pooled together by the Rockets, to purchase a dazzling gold chain.

NBA players are no strangers to fines, often imposed for a range of infractions, including violating team rules. Kenny Smith’s tale serves as a testament to the intriguing ways in which these fines can be repurposed.

Kenny Smith recalls spending $5000 collected from fines after Stephen Curry and Drake incident

The incident involving Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, and Drake stemmed from their delay in boarding the team plane. Each faced a $500 fine for their untimely arrival.

For Kenny Smith, this event triggered a trip down memory lane. He fondly recalled how he once turned a similar fine into something much more substantial. With $ 5,000 at his disposal, courtesy of Rockets’ pooled fines, Smith invested in a stunning gold chain.

As Smith describes it, the Rockets had a unique tradition – gathering all the fine money and letting the best shooter among them claim the bounty. In this case, it was Smith who emerged victorious, turning his fine into a lasting memento.

Drake indeed paid his fine

Steve Kerr, the head coach of the Golden State Warriors, confirmed that Drake willingly paid his fine for the late arrival.

In an industry where every move is scrutinized, fines often serve as a reminder of the importance of discipline and punctuality. However, Kenny Smith’s anecdote adds a touch of whimsy to the often serious matter of fines, showcasing how these penalties can sometimes lead to unexpected and memorable experiences.