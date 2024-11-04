mobile app bar

Paul George Injury Report: Will 76ers Forward Make His 2024-25 Debut Against Suns Following Hyperextension?

Prateek Singh
Published

Oct 14, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Philadelphia 76ers forward Paul George (8) dribbles against the Atlanta Hawks in the second quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

This year’s regular season has been topsy-turvy for a lot of teams, especially in the Eastern Conference. While the Philadelphia 76ers and Milwaukee Bucks were considered two of the best teams, they have proven to be the exact opposite.

They both currently stand at the bottom of their conference with the Sixers being slightly better. What’s even more worrying for Philadelphia is the availability of their two stars. Paul George and Joel Embiid are yet to make their debut this season, injuries that feel far more damaging with the current predicament of the franchise.

Embiid, who is far from recovering, will not be suiting up in the foreseeable future. Fortunately, George is closer than ever to making a debut. Having missed the first 5 games of the season, he has been upgraded to ‘Questionable’ status against the Suns in the team’s latest injury report.

Questionable is promising as it reflects the Sixers are, even though reluctance, considering the return of their newest star. Furthermore, Shams Charania also reported that Paul George will play in the upcoming contest.

Charania wrote on X: “Philadelphia 76ers star Paul George is expected to make his season debut on Monday vs. the Phoenix Suns, barring any setbacks, sources tell ESPN.”

Until now, he has only made one appearance for the team during the preseason opener against the Minnesota Timberwolves when he played 26 minutes.

Paul George dropped 23 points with six rebounds and two assists, a performance that made Philadelphia fans hopeful about the ongoing season. However, the next game against the Hawks dashed those hopes.

In Embiid’s absence, the 76ers direly need their 6ft 8″ star. They will be looking to end this losing run and turn things around, which is too much to ask from Tyrese Maxey alone.

