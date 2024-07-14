Paul George’s 76ers Teammate Expands Upon How Helpful The PG Acquisition Is

To bolster their odds of ending their 40-year wait for an NBA title, the Philadelphia 76ers signed free agent Paul George on a four-year, $212 million contract. While some fans and analysts aren’t convinced that the former Los Angeles Clippers forward would tilt the tide in Philadelphia’s favor, Kenyon Martin Jr. is confident that the veteran’s addition will make them a much better team.

During an appearance on the Gil’s Arena podcast, the 76ers star claimed that George’s addition will help Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey elevate their game and have another superstar to rely on. He noted that opponents would be forced to double-team one of the three stars, creating open looks for the teams’ role players like him. He said,

“I think PG helps a lot… Now you have a decision to make… Are you gonna double team? We’ve got Eric Gordon, obviously he’s a 40% from the three, we’ve got Kelly Oubre, he can hit shots, Caleb Martin can hit shots.”

On paper, George’s addition makes the 76ers a viable contender to win the NBA title. The team was determined to add a superstar to their roster to aid their pursuit of a championship. So they went all out to convince the nine-time All-Star to sign with them, even summoning one of the greatest players ever to help with their pitch.

Julius Erving helped Paul George decide to move to Philly

After the Clippers and Paul George parted ways, the 76ers’ top brass flew to Paul George’s home in LA to persuade him to move to Philadelphia to chase a championship. However, they wanted to ensure they returned with a commitment from the forward. So they called upon Hall of Famer Julius Erving, better known as Dr. J, to help sway his mind. On Podcast P, George said,

“David Blitzer came [to my home], Josh Harris, Elton Brand, Dr. J. Bro, I had Dr. J in my crib. That’s crazy.”

Inside the meeting that led to Paul George becoming a Sixer.

He revealed that his father, Paul George Sr., is a massive Dr. J fan and he was ecstatic to meet the icon. The legendary forward’s presence, a max deal, and the 76ers’ strong roster convinced him to commit the next four years of his career to helping Philadelphia win a championship.

The front office has done its job. It’s now up to George, Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, and head coach Nick Nurse to lead the franchise to their first title since 1983.