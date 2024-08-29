Paul George’s Podcast P Calls Out DeMar DeRozan For Accidentally Roasting PG Using Damian Lillard

DeMar DeRozan has had a busy off-season. The Compton native starred in Kendrick Lamar’s hit music video “Not Like Us”, left the Bulls, signed with the Sacramento Kings, and has made a slew of podcast appearances, using his dry wit and humor to entertain fans.

During his appearance on Jeff Teague’s Club 520 Podcast, Deebo seemed to take an accidental jab at the former champion.

“I just never wanted to be a 1x All-Star type n****”.

DeMar DeRozan accidentally took a jab at Jeff Teague on his own podcast: “I just never wanted to be a 1x All-Star type of n****… no shade, JT.” 😂😂😂 (via @club520podcast) pic.twitter.com/lZfCWArJly — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) August 28, 2024

This statement was met with laughter from all the co-hosts. Meanwhile, DeRozan realized his host was himself a 1x All-Star, and quickly added, “Ay no shade JT.” Teague, to his credit, took the statement on the chin and simply laughed it off with the rest of his co-hosts.

However, this isn’t the first instance of DeRozan taking a shot at his podcast host. He did the same thing to Paul George, during one of the early episodes of his Podcast P show, where he unwittingly made fun of the former OKC man for leaving Damian Lillard wide open for a three-pointer.

The podcast’s official X account, recognizing a pattern, posted the same clip and captioned it.

“We gotta have a talk with DeMar about these “accidental” jabs”.

Deebo said, “If you just giving up a wide-open shot to Damian Lillard, you gon be, ynow what I mean like, it’s definitely different.” Again, he seemingly realized his mistake after he ended his sentence, as he quickly followed it up with, “I ain’t mean to say that.”

We gotta have a talk with DeMar about these "accidental" jabs 😭 https://t.co/bAMn9bAscc pic.twitter.com/XaVHe20DwV — Podcast P with Paul George (@PodcastPShow) August 28, 2024

Of course, the shot he was talking about was Lillard’s famous buzzer-beater in the first round of the playoffs in 2019. After a close game, the Blazers had a chance to win, and Dame had the ball in his hands. He was being guarded by George, and he let loose a shot from nearly 40 feet away. The ball went in as the buzzer sounded, and OKC was eliminated, leading to PG eventually getting traded to the Clippers.

While DeRozan seems to stumble upon these jabs at his podcast hosts accidentally, they do go down well with the fans, and true to his personality, he always apologizes for his remarks. What we’re excited to see is who will have DeRozan on their podcast next, and if so, how will he accidentally make fun of them when it happens?