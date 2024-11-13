mobile app bar

“Paul Pierce Says a Lot of Crazy Stuff But”: Chandler Parsons Agrees with Celtics Legend’s Trade Scenario for Giannis Antetokounmpo

Prateek Singh
Published

Giannis Antetokounmpo (L) and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (R)

Credits: USA TODAY Sports

Giannis Antetokounmpo’s future with the Milwaukee Bucks looks uncertain as the Mid-West team languishes at the bottom of the Eastern Conference table. The Greek Freak has been on the cusp of leaving the franchise for a while now, according to reports, and Paul Pierce claims to have found the right team for him. On KG Certified, the NBA legend said that the Oklahoma City Thunder could be the right fit for him.

More importantly, they have the right assets to offer in exchange for Giannis, making it a good trade for all parties. The Truth claimed that such a trade has the potential to break the league and if Giannis is adamant on leaving Milwaukee, he should explore this option.

“This would break the league if this trade happens. If you could find a way to get Giannis to OKC… They got all the draft picks, they got young talent that you can trade for him. Nobody can give you the assets that OKC can get you.”

Trading a player like Giannis can be a tough task to pull off because a franchise will have to disrupt their order to get him. However, Chandler Parsons is on board with the idea.

On Run It Back, he said that even though he’s a fan of Chet Holmgren, the center is nowhere near Giannis’ potential. So, while Pierce’s suggestions might be outrageous sometimes, Parsons can get behind this one, “Paul Pierce says a lot of crazy stuff, but this one, I like it for both teams.”

Parsons also outlined that Giannis became a superstar in a small market, which makes Oklahoma the right place for him. In the long run, both the teams will benefit because Holmgren is a promising young talent who can lead the Milwaukee side’s rebuild. On the other hand, a pairing of Shai and Giannis will be difficult to contain.

However, Milwaukee is unlikely to let go of Giannis in exchange for someone like Holmgren if they are not properly compensated with either draft picks or other players.

Giannis Antetokounmpo’s possible trade scenarios

While OKC can offer Holmgren and draft picks to sign Giannis, they are not the only team in this race. The Brooklyn Nets are one of the frontrunners to grab the Bucks MVP. As of now, they are in dire need of a superstar player who can hold down the fort for them. Having sent Mikal Bridges to the rivals, they can use Giannis’ experience to lead the team.

Additionally, they have 16 first-round picks from 2025 to 2031, several young talented players that can be used in the trade, and Ben Simmons’ expiring contract of just over $40 million. This will put them in a comfortable position to sign Giannis. Although teams like the Lakers, Warriors, and Heat, among others, are also in the race, the Nets seem to have all the right cards on the table.

In the end, a Giannis Antetokounmpo trade scenario will only become a reality when the Greek Freak would want to leave Milwaukee. While he has been disappointed in the franchise and how they’ve performed this year, it’s still unclear if Giannis wants a way out.

