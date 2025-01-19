“Hollup Let Him Cook”: LeBron James Couldn’t Get Enough Of ‘MVP’ Bryce Maximus At Hoophall Classic

LeBron James enjoyed his day off by watching his youngest son deliver an outstanding performance at the HoopHall Classic. James took to social media to celebrate Bryce Maximus’ MVP-worthy outing for Sierra Canyon, sharing posts full of pride and excitement. However, his latest Instagram Story has caught everyone’s attention.

Bron shared a post on his Instagram Story with a graphic featuring a photo of Bryce mid-shot, paired with the iconic “Toy Story” meme featuring Woody edited to say, “hollup… let him cook.”

LeBron hyped up his son Bryce pic.twitter.com/H92zn3Wsi2 — tragicpatek (@tragicpatek) January 19, 2025

The teenager delivered a stellar performance, racking up 16 points, including four three-pointers, along with five rebounds. He also had an incredible effort on the defensive end, recording four steals that played a crucial role in his team’s 60-46 victory over Grayson.

The 6ft 6″ youngster’s performance was arguably his best of the season, showcasing significant growth and maturity in his game. He displayed excellent floor spacing and confidence, with an aggressive approach allowing his presence to be felt on both ends of the court.

Bryce James was RED HOT from deep in Sierra Canyon’s HoopHall classic victory! 16 PTS

5 REB

4 STL

4 3PM pic.twitter.com/bb7CKmgalr — NBA Future Starts Now (@nbafuturenow) January 19, 2025

LeBron’s admiration for his son didn’t end there. He took to X to express his heartfelt emotions after watching Bryce’s performance. In a post that garnered over a million views, James wrote:

So proud of you Maximus!!! I literally just shed a tear! PROUD POPS!! — LeBron James (@KingJames) January 19, 2025



Bryce is having the best stretch of his basketball career. Merely a few days before his MVP performance, the shooting guard announced his commitment to the University of Arizona.

Bryce will focus on further developing his skills as a shooter while playing for the Wildcats, with particular importance on improving his off-the-dribble shooting. While he may not yet be projected as a future lottery pick, he has the potential to become a reliable role player in the NBA. However, he will need to gain a few years of experience at the college level.