Phil Jackson Shares One Michael Jordan Mannerism That Kobe Bryant Didn’t Emulate

Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant’s career have been closely linked since the latter broke out as a superstar for the Los Angeles Lakers. Whether it was his insatiable work ethic, elite footwork, or killer mentality, Kobe Bryant tried to emulate Jordan in a lot of ways. The one man who had the opportunity to coach both legends, Phil Jackson, explained how shocked he was after finding out how closely Kobe imitated MJ’s mannerisms.

Advertisement

“When I first came to the Lakers, I couldn’t believe how many things [Kobe] did that resembled Michael Jordan. I mean, the poses, the way he played the game,” Jackson recalled during an interview with entrepreneur, JT Foxx. However, the 77-year-old then revealed the one Jordan trait that Kobe never attempted to replicate.

“He [Kobe] did everything but the tongue. You know Michael always had his tongue out when he was doing something at the very moment of that moment,” Jackson added.

MJ sticking his tongue out during the game was one of his iconic moves. Jordan had developed the habit from his late father and didn’t really like it, even though most of his fans thought it was cool. But Kobe probably realized that copying the tongue mannerism would look ridiculous. That’s why he decided against it.

Jackson went on to discuss Bryant’s tireless emulation of Jordan’s game from a young age. Kobe, like his predecessor, effortlessly dominated his opponents in the post. Both players boasted one of NBA history’s most unstoppable fadeaways.

The Bean also adopted MJ’s tenacity on the defensive end and his clutch performances. Both Hall of Fame guards were explosive athletes known for electrifying jams. Even Kobe’s dunks took a page out of Air Jordan’s handbook.

“Kobe didn’t have [Jordan’s] hands, but he used to do all the very same things. Stand and hold up his hand in the same way Michael did in a final shot against Utah,” the former Lakers head coach added.

Kobe showed from the onset of his 20-year career that nothing would hold him from accomplishing the goals he set for himself, similar to Jordan. The two have such a strong correlation in everything from body frame, height, and playstyle, it is easy to assume that the five-time champion has always looked up to MJ.

However, the star hooper Bryant idolized growing up wasn’t Jordan, but another L.A. superstar, Magic Johnson.

Kobe grew up idolizing Magic Johnson

The late legend once shared that he grew up looking up to Magic, the catalyst of the “Showtime Lakers” of the 1980’s. Considering his father, Joe “Jelly Bean” Bryant, stood at 6-foot-9, Kobe thought he would easily matchup or surpass his old man’s height.

Bryant revealed how he switched his idol to the more realistic comparison in Jordan after he realized that he won’t be 6’9 like his father. Kobe shifted to modelling his playstyle after someone his own size.

In hindsight, this may have been the best decision for what would become one of basketball’s most memorable careers.