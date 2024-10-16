Precious Achiuwa Delivers Message for Knicks Fans After Re-signing on a 1-Year Contract

Oct 13, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks forward Precious Achiuwa (5) dribbles up court during the first half against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The New York Knicks are on a dominant run this preseason, recording Ws in all four of their games so far. In the latest contest, they took down the Charlotte Hornets 111-105, thanks to Precious Achiuwa leading the charge with 20 points, 16 rebounds, and three assists.

Advertisement

After the game, he was asked about the reasons behind his return to New York, during an on-court interview. Achiuwa delivered a heartfelt message to the fans at Madison Square Garden, which almost made his eyes wet with emotion.

He thanked the Knicks fans for their continued support, and for bringing the energy into the arena every time they face the opposition. The 25-year-old even revealed that he had always wanted to re-sign with the NY side simply because of the energy during games.

Addressing questions about his free agency and the decision to come back, Achiuwa said, “Man, I love New York. I love the fans. The fans are amazing.”

“I just want to say, I missed you guys over the summer and I always wanted to come back so I could feel this energy every time in the room, every time we play,” he added.

"Man I love New York. I love the fans…I wanted to come back just so I could feel this energy in the room every time we play" –– Precious Achiuwa (20 & 16) to Bill Pidto on his free agency pic.twitter.com/WR4OUdEXVe — New York Basketball (@NBA_NewYork) October 16, 2024

The young forward was not slated to come back to New York. In December of last year, he was traded to the Knicks. But he became a free agent over the summer.

After not landing any suitable deals in his free agency, Achiuwa received an offer to come back to the Knicks. And he didn’t need a second invitation. On July 30th, he re-signed with the franchise for a one-year, $6 million deal.

Achiuwa surely earned all the cheers he was getting during this interaction. In his 20-point performance tonight, the Knicks forward shot 8-15 from the field, 2-3 from the three-point line, and 2-2 from the foul line.

Precious Achiuwa has an opportunity to make a name for himself in New York

Achiuwa is a good two-way player, who has the potential to be a great facilitator and a substitute scorer. He is great at long-range shooting as well.

In the absence of Mitchell Robinson, who is out due to injury, Achiuwa can get minutes on the book for himself as a backup for Karl-Anthony Towns. His decision to re-sign with the Knicks can turn out to be a great decision.

The New York side look like a powerhouse in the East with players like Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart, and KAT leading the charge. A big man like Achiuwa can become a crucial option deep into the season.

If he manages to impress, especially in the postseason, his stocks might get a big boost before his contract expires next year.