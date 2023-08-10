Putting Ugly Jordan Designs Behind Her, Michael Jordan’s Daughter Jasmine Disclosed Father’s Tough Expectations in Running $5.1 Billion Brand

Michael Jordan has left a lasting legacy with his on-court performance, businesses, and endorsements. This legacy’s burden has fallen upon his sons and daughters, who will lead Jordan’s business empire up ahead. MJ’s sons, Marcus and Jeffrey, tried their hand at upholding their father’s legacy in basketball. However, that did not seem to work for them, and both sons established themselves in Jordan’s massive business empire.

MJ’s eldest daughter, Jasmine Jordan, chose a different path altogether. She studied sports management at Syracuse University and started her career in basketball operations for the Charlotte Hornets. In a clip from WGN News, Jasmine Jordan reveals the strict expectations her father and ‘boss’ Michael Jordan, has for her in managing the $5.1 billion Jordan empire.

However, before this, Jasmine had ambitions to pursue a career designing for the Jordan brand. That did not seem to work out for her, which eventually led her to step into managing her father’s massive business empire.

Michael Jordan has high expectations from his daughter Jasmine Jordan in managing his $5.1 billion Jordan brand

Michael Jordan’s daughter, Jasmine Jordan, had previously tried playing basketball. When that didn’t work out, she moved on to sports management, working in basketball operations for Charlotte Hornets. This also seemed to fail for Jasmine, after which she eventually moved on to work for her dad’s $5.1 billion Jordan brand. Describing her father’s expectations of her, Jasmine revealed,

“So technically, he [Michael Jordan] is my boss. And as a player, as he expected from his teammates, when it comes to me, he expects the best. Obviously, he knows me on a personal level, so he knows my work ethic and how I am willing to commit to projects, to get things done, and he wouldn’t want it any other way. Whether he was my boss or not, he would expect me to perform on a consistent basis within the role that i have and I make sure to do that. So, it’s definitely different but he’s an incredible boss and I appreciate him.”

Previously, Jasmine had her share of struggles while striving to perform her best under MJ’s tutelage. As a child, she aspired to be a designer for the Jordan brand and would often hand her father some prototypes she would have designed. But those designs were not optimal to match the Jordan brand’s standards. They were usually termed ‘ugly,’ leading Jasmine to search for different career outlooks.

Jasmine is currently trying to help expand her father’s businesses and the reach of the Jordan brand globally. She also partners with several women athletes and WNBA players to help further outreach the Jordan brand in the world of sports.

Jordan’s kids have carved out their legacy through MJ’s Jordan brand

MJ’s Jordan brand worked as a boon for the next generations of the Jordan family. Through the profitability and expansion of the brand, MJ’s kids have been able to lead the way forward for their father’s business engagements. For example, Jeffrey and Marcus run simultaneous businesses focused on the Jordan brand. Jeffrey’s Heir Jordan initiative has helped catapult the business of the Jordan brand even further.

On the other hand, Marcus has also created his own identity with his business acumen. He runs an exquisite boutique sneaker retail chain called the Trophy Room, which deals in rare and limited edition sneakers. Furthermore, Marcus’ relationship with Larsa Pippen has sparked his status as an A-list celebrity couple in the basketball community.