Rich Paul Admits To Drawing Up Plays For LeBron James And Lakers Mid-Game

Rich Paul’s rise as one of the most powerful agents in sports is a straight up masterclass in relationship building and timing. His biggest flex? He can tell the world he is the brains behind LeBron James’ career. He is such an important member of James’ camp that he has earned the right to think about plays when his client reps the Lakers.

The fact that Paul is a real student of the game is often overlooked. He understands spacing, roles, and how roster construction affects a player’s value, which gives him a different lens than most agents. That basketball knowledge helps him advocate more effectively. It is part of why players respect him.

Paul apparently proved this the other night during the Lakers’ 120-114 victory over the Timberwolves. He revealed on the latest edition of his Game Over podcast with Max Kellerman that he started seeing openings the Purple and Gold were not seeing on their own. So Paul signaled Bron to come over so he could share the info.

“When I catch eye contact with my guys if they have an opportunity, they’ll come over,” said Paul. “So Bron came over and I was telling him what I saw and if he saw the same thing. I was like ‘if you catch the ball with a live dribble it’ll bring two and get Luka off the ball for a second.'”

Paul added that this was a way to simplify the offense and give Luka Doncic a better look than a potential contested shot, which he took advantage of with a few step-back 3s. This wasn’t the only advice the Klutch CEO gave, either. He later claimed that LA’s decision to run a ton of end-game pick and rolls was his mastermind plan.

“Then we talked with 4 minutes to go ‘I like you and Luka in the P&R. He was like ‘you like 5? And I said No, 77’. If you watch at the end they were running the ball screen,” he added.

Whether you believe Paul was calling plays or simply sharpening what was already there, the moment speaks to why his voice carries weight in basketball circles. He clearly processes the game in real time and understands leverage on the floor the same way he does in negotiations.

Maybe the Lakers would have landed on those looks anyway, but it is hard to ignore how quickly they leaned into exactly what Paul described. At this point, doubting Rich Paul’s basketball instincts feels as risky as doubting his business sense, because he has shown time and again that he sees the game a step ahead.

As for the Lakers, they are undefeated in 2026 so far and seem close to rediscovering the same spark they had in the early part of the season. They have since reclaimed the No. 3 seed in the West, aided by the Nuggets being without Nikola Jokic. The team has been a bit like a swinging pendulum, but they are putting together wins, and that is all that matters.