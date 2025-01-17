“Can’t Believe He’s a Senior!”: LeBron James Posts Emotional Message on Bryce’s Senior Day with Savannah, Bronny, and Zhuri

Behind 12 points from Bryce James, the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers blew out the Loyola Cubs on Thursday with an 84-42 home win on senior night. Naturally, Savannah and LeBron James were in attendance with Zhuri and Bronny, cheering on the teenager in Chatsworth.

Advertisement

Sierra Canyon High School celebrated Bryce too as they framed his jersey as a gift and announced his achievements before tip-off. It was a heartwarming moment as the entire James family took to the court with Bryce, wearing various pieces of clothing that commemorated his senior season.

After the dominant home win, LeBron was understandably emotional as his son was one step closer to adulthood. The King re-shared BleacherReport’s post for Bryce with the caption, “Can’t believe he’s a SENIOR!! [emojis]”

Savannah later re-shared the same post, communicating just how proud she is of her son.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bleacher Report (@bleacherreport)

Bryce must have been happy to have his family supporting him on senior night. But he must have been happier to notch a 42-point-win against Loyola, securing a three-game win streak for his team. It also marked Sierra Canyon’s 11th game of the season where they won by 20 or more points.

No wonder the Trailblazers celebrated Bryce with such enthusiasm. With the 17-year-old set to depart for college soon, Sierra Canyon is also saying goodbye to the James family who have been in regular attendance at their games since Bronny transferred there in 2019.

Both Bronny and Bryce made significant contributions to the high school’s basketball team, elevating them to one of the most sought after programs in California. Now, Bryce will look to follow in his brother’s footsteps when he joins the University of Arizona.

Despite struggling due to injuries this season, the teenage prodigy earned a full-ride scholarship to Arizona and committed to their team at the start of the year.