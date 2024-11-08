“Right Before You Shoot It”: When Michael Jordan Gave a Lesson on Knocking Down Free Throws with Eyes Closed

Michael Jordan is responsible for some of the most unbelievable moments in the history of the NBA. His free-throw line dunk, switching hands mid-air for a layup and the infamous no-look layup over his shoulder are just some of his remarkable feats. Worthy of being in that conversation is his ability to make free throws with his eyes closed. As risky as it seems, the six-time champion claimed it just depends on the right technique and fundamentals.

He even showed fans how to do it properly in a 1999 tutorial video.

At the very start of the video, MJ says, “The purpose I shoot with my eyes closed is because I want to believe in the fundamentals that I was taught or I’ve been practicing.”

Fans are instantly reminded of the Bulls legend’s eyes closed free throw that he made during a game to taunt Dikembe Mutombo. But MJ disarms his fans by breaking down the steps before you actually shoot the ball.

Jordan goes on to say, “You’re still 15 feet away from the basket [after you close your eyes], the rim is still 10 feet high.” The preparation and execution of the free throw doesn’t change.

MJ advised viewers to go throw the usual ritual and shoot the first shot with their eyes open. This is to ensure that there is a rhythm in place before the next free throw.

“Then go through the same ritual. Look at the target and right before you shoot it, close your eyes,” Jordan adds before draining his no-look shot. This form of free-throw training helped Jordan shoot 83.5% from the free-throw line in his career. The formula is that simple.

In 1999, Michael Jordan teamed up with notable figures in sports such as John Elway and Wayne Gretzky to launch a website titled mvp.com. The purpose of this website was to serve as an online retailer of athletic wear. However, MJ released a series of basketball lessons giving insight to players on how to improve their skills.

One of the key videos among them was a tutorial on free-throw shooting, which is the source of this clip. It gained traction on the Internet because of Jordan’s on-court feat.

How Jordan trolled Mutombo with an eyes-closed free throw

Dikembe Mutombo made a name for himself as one of the best-shot blockers in NBA history. However, just like any player, he needed to have his welcome-to-the-NBA moment. And Jordan didn’t hesitate to provide him with one.

It didn’t come in the form of a poster dunk, but from the free-throw line instead. During a game between the Bulls and the Nuggets, MJ made a trip to take a pair of free throws. On the second attempt he looked at Dikembe and said, “Hey Mutombo, this one’s for you.” He then proceeded to swish the free throw with his eyes closed.

Jordan found a way to trash-talk his opponents in any way he deemed fit. It was effective because he could actually back it all up on the court.