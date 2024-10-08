RJ Hampton Admits to Physically Abusing Baby Momma Tiffany Jeffcoat in Front of Their Child

Professionally, this year hasn’t been good for R. J. Hampton. He signed a two-way contract with the Miami Heat in September of last year. In February of 2024, he was waived by the franchise. In March, he signed a 10-day contract with the Washington Wizards but didn’t play for the team. Since then, he hasn’t been able to make it to the league.

Now, it seems like he’s going to be in some personal trouble as well. A clip of Hampton admitting to physically harming the mother of his child, Tiffany Jeffcoat, is going viral on the internet. The clip was recorded by Jeffcoat while the two were arguing over things in front of their kid.

Their son, Halo Hampton, was born in August 2023. Halo could be seen in the background of the video when his mom and dad are arguing passionately. In the clip, Hampton can be seen lashing out at Jeffcoat regarding a supposed trip to Miami. He also seemed unbothered when he noticed that she was recording their fight.

Hampton can be heard saying, “I don’t care if you have me on recording, I couldn’t care less…What I’m afraid of as for who you are, like take it in and then fighting me off, ‘Oh my god, you’re abusing me.'”

When he was confronted by Jeffcoat saying, “First of all, you have laid hands on me before…I’ve pictures of it,” the basketball star responded with, “Who the f**k is gonna care about that?”

RJ Hampton was filmed by his baby mama and is seen being verbally abusive. He even admitted to being physically abusive, all this happened after she returned from a Miami Trip. He eventually left her alone stranded in Oklahoma pic.twitter.com/7p5oAJB7nR — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) October 8, 2024

Later in the clip when Jeffcoat said, “But they [bruises] came from your hand,” Hampton replied with, “Of course they did,” seemingly confirming that he did physically abuse her.

As of now, there’s not enough information to establish that Hampton did indeed hit his partner or if the things were said in the heat of the moment.

The NBA is also yet to issue a statement regarding Hampton and the viral clip. The 23-year-old is currently with the Delaware Blue Coats in the NBA G League.

He was a brilliant player in high school and was drafted into the league in 2020 by the Bucks as their 24th pick. However, his NBA career didn’t take off as planned. If the statements made in the video turn out to be true, Hampton will be in deep trouble.