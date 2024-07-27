Russell Westbrook Flexes His Combined 329 Triple Doubles with Nikola Jokic

After his stint with the Los Angeles Clippers, Russell Westbrook has just finalized a deal with the Denver Nuggets. Westbrook joining forces with three-time MVP Nikola Jokic will mean that Denver now has two historic triple-double machines on their team.

Russ recently flexed his and Jokic’s triple-double total on social media, letting fans and other teams know what’s in store for them in the upcoming season.

Westbrook shared a post from the Denver Nuggets’ official account on his IG Stories. The post details Brodie’s 199 regular season triple-doubles and Nikola Jokic’s 130 regular season triple-doubles, which adds up to a staggering 329 combined triple-doubles.

Therefore, the post was aptly captioned by the Nuggets as ‘Land of the triple-doubles’. The nine-time All-Star kept it short and simple with the caption as he only added a shrug emoji. Clearly proud of his magnificent feat, Westbrook also flexed the Joker’s triple-double count to show how excited he is to play with the big man.

Westbrook’s 199 TDs make him the NBA player with the most TDs. On the other hand, Jokic is fourth on the list with his 130. In other words, Denver is really the ‘land of triple-doubles’ with two players from their roster featuring in the NBA’s all-time top 5 TD leaderboard.

Russell Westbrook made a decision this past season that most aging stars in the league dread. Usually, veteran players who were once stars in the league have a hard time taking up a smaller role.

But Brodie had decided to transition to the Clippers’ bench to give the trio of Kawhi Leonard, James Harden, and Paul George more space on the floor. And while Westbrook can still take over games occasionally, his role in the Nuggets squad will probably be to hustle for the ball and do the dirty work.

The former league MVP signed a two-year/$6.8 million deal with the Denver Nuggets, with the second year of his contract having a player option as well.

Westbrook is definitely hyped up to team up with one of the premier big men in the league. And despite Nikola Jokic being overseas, competing in the Olympics, he made sure to give his new teammate a call, congratulating him on his new gig in Denver.

Nikola Jokic has been out of the country for the Olympics, but I’m told he’s already spoken to Russell Westbrook on the phone to welcome him to Denver and discuss their pairing next season. Should be a fun duo for the Nuggets. https://t.co/WVNqTMEU06 — Joey Linn (@joeylinn_) July 26, 2024

It’ll be interesting to see how these two pair on the court. Their triple-doubles will bother a lot of teams next season, that’s for sure.

Russell Westbrook on Nikola Jokic’s triple-doubles

Triple-doubles have been an important part of Russell Westbrook’s legacy. In fact, Brodie won his first MVP award after averaging a triple-double for an entire season, breaking the record which was previously held by NBA legend Oscar Robertson.

But when talking about who is better in terms of getting triple-doubles, this is what Brodie had to say about Nikola Jokic,

“Well, listen, ain’t nobody like me. Ain’t nobody like me. We’re gonna stop there. Nobody like me. Nikola is one hell of a player but he’s not me, and I’m not him.”

Now that both players will be on the same team, it’ll be interesting to see who does end up recording more triple-doubles next season.