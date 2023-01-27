“Russell Westbrook is Just Like Me!”: Kobe Bryant Once Heaped Incredible Praise Onto the Shoulders of the Brodie

Jan 8, 2016; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Kobe Bryant (left) moves the ball as Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook (right) defends during the third quarter at Staples Center. The Oklahoma City Thunder won 117-113. Mandatory Credit: Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports

There are few in the history of the NBA that worked to the extent Kobe Bryant did. As soon as he entered the league, the Black Mamba wanted to be the man, and he wanted it bad. In fact, it was to the point that it was even a big reason behind the rift between himself and Shaquille O’Neal.

Today, Kobe Bryant is often hailed as being one of the top 5 players in the history of the NBA, sometimes even top 3. And frankly, while he was intensely talented, his hard work deserves all the credit here.

So, when it is said that an NBA player works like Kobe Bryant, it is often regarded as a compliment of the highest order. And on one occasion, the man himself decided to dish it out for a now Lakers point guard.

Kobe Bryant likened Russell Westbrook to him in the way that he approached every night in the NBA

Russell Westbrook has always been one of those intense types.

During his prime, every drive was forceful, every dunk was powerful, and every jump-shot… filled fans with doubt.

It’s impossible for humans to be perfect. And when the Brodie went up to take any jumper, he sure as heck proved it.

However, despite his many detractors at the time, there were still countless more that were the biggest fans of him.

And as he once revealed, Kobe Bryant stood proudly among them.

If we’re taking Russell Westbrook from his days with the OKC Thunder, it’s hard to deny Kobe’s claims.

However, has the man’s mentality stayed the same after all these years? Or has time forced it to change into a more unfamiliar shape?

Does Russell Westbrook still approach the game as Kobe Bryant described?

The answer to that question is a resounding no.

Father time is undefeated. And while LeBron James has gone to great lengths to disprove it, Russell Westbrook hasn’t been able to do the same.

However, by no means is the man a bad player now. In fact, he has been very influential while coming off the bench for the Lakers. And that has only been possible due to the man shifting his intensity to something a bit lighter.

So, while Russell Westbrook is no longer on the path Kobe Bryant set for him, it is far from a bad thing.

Just ask LeBron James and the Lakers.

