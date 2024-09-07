Russell Westbrook’s Wife Nina Receives Rebuttal From Ryan Clark Amidst His ‘Slanderous’ Take

Nina Earl has been a staunch supporter of the Nuggets point guard and has always been the first to defend him from online hate. She was back at it again this week. After the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Baltimore Ravens on MD1 of the new NFL season, former NFL safety Ryan Clark claimed that the Ravens’ QB Lamar Jackson was similar to Russell Westbrook.

Advertisement

Clark substantiated this claim by saying that Jackson and Patrick Mahomes’ rivalry is similar to the rivalry between Westbrook and Damian Lillard in their 2019 playoff series.

He went on to explain how Westbrook and Jackson were sensational individual players, but when the game got down to big moments, both of them failed to live up to expectations.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NFL on ESPN (@espnnfl)

Nina, for her part, was not hearing it. She took offense to Clark’s statement and gave him a piece of her mind in the comments section.

“My goodness! Just as a basketball fan, we couldn’t even wait for the NBA season to start up before the Russell slander begins?…”

However, she did agree with his comparison of Westbrook and Jackson, but not for the reason he provided. She said that the only comparison to be made between them was that they were both “unicorns” and amazing at what they did.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @courtsidebuzzig

For his part, Clark seemed ready to clear up any misconception that may have arisen, as he commented to Nina almost immediately. He prefaced it by claiming Westbrook was his favorite player and went on to list reasons he compared the two, claiming they’re both MVPs, Hall of Famers, and athletic freaks of nature.

However, he added that their resumes both lacked team success in the form of championships. He then said Jackson and Westbrook both failed to perform under pressure, comparing the QB’s missed open throws to the PG’s errant shooting form in the aforementioned 2019 playoff series against the Trail Blazers.

Ryan Clark on IG defends himself from Nina Westbrook pic.twitter.com/4X2iXMPPUi — tragicpatek (@tragicpatek) September 7, 2024

Nina is yet to respond to Clark’s rebuttal, but it seems like the former Steeler has backed his take with facts. However, with the amount of vitriol Russ has received since his Lakers stint, we can be sure that his wife will be the first to defend him should anyone else try to make similar comments again.