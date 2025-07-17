“Seen People Get Shot At”: Paul Pierce Gets Real on Dealing With Gangs in High School

Los Angeles is an iconic city, arguably one of the most glamorous in the world. At the same time, to many, it feels like a city of two halves. You might have grown up in Beverly Hills with money, or you could have come from somewhere where life was far from rainbows and butterflies. Paul Pierce, unfortunately, knows that reality all too well.

Advertisement

Pierce spent his early life in Inglewood, one of the most dangerous neighborhoods in California. Looking back on that time, he shared some fascinating and, at times, frightening stories on All Facts No Brakes with NFL icon Keyshawn Johnson.

For Pierce, the turning point came when his family moved out of Inglewood, but he continued attending the same school in the area. He could no longer rely on family for rides. He had to take the bus.

“Now you dealing with other high school kids going to other schools. I’m dealing with kids that go to Crenshaw. I’m dealing with kids that go to Westchester. So I’m on the bus with so many different students,” stated Pierce to Keyshawn.

Why was this such a big deal? Well, not every student was on the right path in life. Some were involved with gangs, and since the bus was so full of students from all over, rival gangs would eventually face off.

“Stuff used to pop off. I’ve seen people get shot at. I’ve seen people get jumped on the bus. I ain’t seeing this at first,” continued Pierce, who reiterated that taking the bus completely changed his viewpoint, especially when it nearly got him killed.

“I got off on Crenshaw and Manchester and had to put my hands up and got into a couple of squabbles. Once you get on that bus, I don’t know what’s going on. I don’t know who’s gonna get on that bus,” he added.

Fortunately, Pierce kept good company. People who looked out for him and kept him out of trouble. He would go on to play 19 seasons in the NBA, becoming a 10-time All-Star, an NBA champion, and Finals MVP with the Boston Celtics.

As for Inglewood. It has certainly transformed from the neighborhood Pierce grew up in. The city has since built SoFi Stadium, the Intuit Dome (home of the Los Angeles Clippers), and other landmarks that have helped increase the area’s value.

That’s not to say Inglewood doesn’t still face its share of issues. But it goes to show that, with time, everything changes. That said, Pierce probably wouldn’t trade those early experiences for anything, because they helped shape the man who reached the very top.