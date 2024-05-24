Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Latest Instagram Fit Pics: Breaking Down Who The MVP Candidate Is Repping

NBA stars have often used their global influence to set fashion trends across the world. In this age, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has become a leading name in this category. As a result, fan interest in his outfits has increased over time, with his latest pictures adding volume to their curiosity.

The situation circled his latest Instagram post, displaying a few of his best fits throughout the season. With the caption, “I’m always down to give a piece of mine, for a little peace of mind,” he bid goodbye to this memorable individual campaign.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (@shai)

Interestingly, two of his slides captured him embracing all-white outfits from men’s clothing brand, 424. The 25-year-old wore the white leather trench alongside white skinny leather pants from their S/S 24 collection. Those clothes were priced respectively at $1770 and $1100 on the company’s official website, highlighting Shai’s inclination towards streetwear.

The brand’s official Instagram handle, 424inc, also shed light on those fits a week back. Revealing the details of Shai’s clothing style, they addressed all fan questions while also boosting their sales.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 424 (@424inc)

His latest post also showcased his all-black outfit from the Western Conference semi-final series. Ahead of Game 5 against the Dallas Mavericks, the Canadian star wore Jacquemus’ black ‘Pilota’ leather jacket to the Paycom Center. This streetwear is priced at $2692 on Lyst while possessing variety in its colors.

These instances highlight how Shai’s impeccable fashion sense. On top of this, his fits continue to resonate well with the followers, sustaining fan interest in his off-court activities.

That said, the OKC star has never let fame get to his head, continuing to prioritize his gameplay over everything. That’s why, Shai has become a proper role model for this generation, thriving in every area of his life.