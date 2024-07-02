Shannon Sharpe Apologises to Megan Thee Stallion For ‘S*xual Remarks’ in 2023

NFL legend Shannon Sharpe has had one of the biggest names on his podcast as a guest. The former Denver Broncos tight end recently had rapper Megan Thee Stallion on his show for the latest episode of Club Shay Shay. But before the show started, Sharpe apologized for something he had said a year ago.

Shannon Sharpe’s latest episode of Club Shay Shay started with an apology to his guest. Having Megan Thee Stallion on the show, Sharpe stated how he had to apologize for something he had said back in the day.

“Before we go any further, I wanted to apologize to you personally. I always wanted to sit down and have a conversation with you. I didn’t know that was going to be possible. But I always thought I’d get an opportunity to bump into you.” “Because I made a comment. I think it was like September, October and I told a joke. I said it in jest. But I believe the joke would’ve been just as funny had I left you out of it. So, for any unwanted attention, harm, shame, and embarrassment that I’ve caused you or your family, I wanna say, as a man, as I sit here before you, I apologize.”

Megan Thee Stallion was happy she got such a sincere apology and accepted Sharpe’s attempt to mend things. The two went on to try some of Shannon Sharpe’s signature Cognac as a tradition of the show and kicked off the podcast’s episode.

Why was Shannon Sharpe in trouble?

Last year NFL legend Shannon Sharpe faced a lot of heat and backlash for his comments on rapper Megan Thee Stallion on his podcast. Sharpe’s explicit comments quickly became a thing of controversy. As per Marca, this is what Sharpe said.

“I’d have her stretched out like quarter to three. I do it three ways, Ocho: deep, hard, and continuously … I’d have her opening up like saloon doors.”

Megan Thee Stallion never publicly addressed these comments but her fans and other people on social media did give the NFL icon a hard time. However, now that Shannon Sharpe had Megan Thee Stallion as a guest on his show, he apologized for his explicit comments and made things right.

And by the looks of it, Stallion did accept his apology as the two went on to do an empire episode of Club Shay Shay while toasting it with Sharpe’s signature Cognac.