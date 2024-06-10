Shannon Sharpe Believes The Mavericks Will Get Swept If Kyrie Irving Doesn’t Find His Rhythm

Kyrie Irving’s lackluster performances in games 1 & 2 have been a serious issue for the Dallas Mavericks. The eight-time All-Star has scored a combined total of 28 points in the NBA Finals so far, shooting 13-37 from the field. Startled over the lack of consistency from a former NBA champion, NFL legend Shannon Sharpe issues a daunting message to Irving and the rest of the Mavs.

NFL icons Chad ‘Ocho’ Johnson and Shannon Sharpe aka ‘Unc,’ discussed Game 2’s result on the latest episode of the Nightcap podcast. The two also went into what to expect from the third game of the series, along with Kyrie Irving’s role going forward.

“Kyrie has to play better. He knows he has to play better. He’s the guy that’s been here and done that before. He’s a big shot taker, a big shot maker, played in the biggest of games—he’s been to the NBA Finals.”

Shannon Sharpe expressed his concerns regarding Kyrie Irving’s performance, urging how he had to step up his game. He emphasized how Irving’s past finals appearances should give him the edge in this series.

“He (Luka Doncic) gave you 32-11 and 11 on plus 50% shooting. Yeah, the turnovers are high but that’s because he’s trying to create and trying to make it so easy for everyone else…Kyrie has to be better than what he’s been in the first two games. If he can’t be any better than what he showed in games 1 & 2, in Game 3, they’re getting swept.”

The three-time Super Bowl winner made a compelling argument about the Mavericks getting swept if Kyrie Irving does not get out of the rut he’s been in. Until the second game of the series, it seemed as if Dallas was solely reliant on Luka Doncic for the team’s offense.

Doncic followed his 30-point performance in Game 1 with a 32-point triple-double in Game 2. No doubt, the Slovenian has been giving it his all on the court, despite dealing with ankle and knee soreness for the entirety of the 2023-24 postseason.

Unfortunately, all attempts to gain any kind of momentum have been unsuccessful for Dallas, as well as for Irving. The eight-time All-Star who has been touted as one of the best ball handlers in NBA history has been constantly clamped up by the entire Boston squad.

Players like Jrue Holiday and Derrick White have continued to do a phenomenal job locking up Irving on defense. But players like Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum are some of the few who, despite the size mismatch, have not let Uncle Drew get into his rhythm.

The Boston Celtics have constantly been capitalizing on the Mavericks’ errors and shortcomings on the defensive end of the floor which has helped them in orchestrating smooth offensive sets with ease.

Both teams head back to Dallas for games 3 & 4. Tune into ABC Network on June, 12 at 8:30 PM ET to see the Dallas Mavericks protect their home court as they host the Boston Celtics for Game 3 in this best-of-seven series.