“Shaq once pulled up in a $455,000 Rolls Royce with a Kobe Bryant Decal!”: When the Lakers legend brought out his custom Rolls for the Superbowl party

We all know Shaq likes to do things extravagantly, so for the Superbowl LIV, he brought out his custom Rolls Royce honoring Kobe Bryant.

Shaquille O’Neal likes to throw parties and live it up. His charming demeanor and repertoire are what pull people from across the world into his lifestyle.

Each year, he throws a party called Shaq’s Funhouse for the Superbowl. As the name suggests, you can expect it to be filled with mayhem and madness.

He calls DJs and celebrities from around the world for a weekend of revelry and celebration. The Funhouse is a yearly debacle and for 2020, Shaq made sure he pulled up in a car that stood out.

Shaq’s custom Rolls Royce tonight for his Super Bowl party, @ShaqsFunHouse pic.twitter.com/SRSZTnaphY — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) February 1, 2020

Shaq had a custom $455,000 Rolls Royce which is coated in decal dedicated to Kobe Bryant!

The Superbowl LIV took place in 2020, the same year Lakers legend Kobe Bryant passed away tragically. The Superbowl took place just a few days after Bryant’s demise.

Shaq looked visibly distraught in the following days. However, life goes on and the people around him decided to wrap his $455,000 Rolls Royce Phantom in a decal that was dedicated to Kobe.

The Decal featured a purple mamba overlay that spread across the car. The color combination was a nod to the purple and gold of the Lakers. The words “Shaq’s funhouse” was also slapped across the car.

It is the most Shaq car you can think of. He looked genuinely happy to see that car. On top of that, Shaq decided to donate all the proceeds from the Funhouse event to the families of the victims of the helicopter crash.

Moreover, we have not seen this car in the daylight since. It looks as though this was the only time the car made a public appearance.

