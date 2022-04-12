Basketball

‘Shaq paid various women $1 million in hush money’: When Kobe Bryant took shots at his Lakers teammate for saying that he ‘bought his love’

Ashish Priyadarshi

Previous Article
“Ruben Patterson aka ‘The Kobe Bryant stopper’ was torched’: When the Lakers legend took revenge on Blazers star and made him eat his words
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
‘Shaq paid various women $1 million in hush money’: When Kobe Bryant took shots at his Lakers teammate for saying that he ‘bought his love’

Kobe Bryant and Shaq may have ended their careers on good terms, but it certainly…