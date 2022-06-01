Basketball

“Shaq took a $30,000,000 pay cut to join Kobe Bryant and the Lakers!”: When Jerry West convinced the Big Diesel to accept a $120 million contract

Jerry West brought Shaquille O'Neal and Kobe Bryant together. Shaq even took a $30,000,000 pay cut to join the Lakers!
Hemanth Amar

Previous Article
The Match 2022: What time is the Tom Brady golf match today and how to watch it?
Next Article
""Carla was kind of like okay" - Valentina Shevchenko believes Rose Namajunas is better than Carla Esparza
NBA Latest Post
Jerry West brought Shaquille O'Neal and Kobe Bryant together. Shaq even took a $30,000,000 pay cut to join the Lakers!
“Shaq took a $30,000,000 pay cut to join Kobe Bryant and the Lakers!”: When Jerry West convinced the Big Diesel to accept a $120 million contract

Jerry West brought Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant together. Shaq even took a $30,000,000 pay…