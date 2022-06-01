“Shaq took a $30,000,000 pay cut to join Kobe Bryant and the Lakers!”: When Jerry West convinced the Big Diesel to accept a $120 million contract

Jerry West brought Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant together. Shaq even took a $30,000,000 pay cut to join the Lakers!



Jerry West was the mastermind behind the fabled Lakers dynasty of the 1980s, which brought the purple and gold five championship rings (1980, 1982, 1985, 1987, and 1988). The NBA Hall of Famer is presently working as a consultant with the Los Angeles Clippers.

There’s a reason why the league’s logo is West. He is one of the top 20 players of all time. However, his executive career is arguably much more spectacular.

West was the head coach of the Los Angeles Lakers for 18 years and the Memphis Grizzlies for five. He was a huge success in both positions.

West was also instrumental in establishing Golden State’s current squad. He opposed a deal that would have sent Klay Thompson to the Timberwolves in exchange for Kevin Love.

Jerry West earned his Staples Center statue during his outstanding playing career, but his stint as an executive was possibly even more significant.

West was named Executive of the Year for the 1994-95 season, although his biggest accomplishments occurred both before and after that honor.

Jerry West formed the most deadly duo in NBA History with a single move by convincing Shaq to join!

The Los Angeles Lakers’ Kobe Bryant-Shaquille O’Neal era was one of the most exciting, impactful, and dominant teams in NBA history. Jerry West brought the two future Hall of Famers together, and they led the team to three straight titles.

Shaq was brought to Los Angeles by West after achieving individual success with the Orlando Magic. On NBA Draft Day in 1996, Jerry West dealt Vlade Divac to the Charlotte Hornets in exchange for Kobe Bryant.

Shaq explained, “All Jerry West did was speak the truth.”

“So, when I was about to leave Orlando, he came me here and told me the truth.” I’d have a youthful squad and a player named Kobe.

That guy will be good, but you’ll have championships in a couple of years. There was no ‘get you this or get you that.’ Jerry is not that sort of person.”

Jerry told Shaq that the Lakers couldn’t afford to give him his initial demand of $150 million and could only offer him $120 million.

West persuaded O’Neal that he could win several championships alongside Kobe Bryant. Shaq accepted the deal for less money, but he helped the Lakers establish one of the greatest dynasties in NBA history.

Jerry West is still prominent at the age of 84. He is responsible for luring Kawhi Leonard to the Los Angeles Clippers.

