Shaq With a Sugar Glider: 7ft1″ Shaquille O’Neal Makes a Tiny Animal Absolutely Terrified as Adorable Photos Reveal

Shaquille O’Neal is a massive man. Really, how else do you describe a man that is 7’1”, absolutely huge even by NBA standards? And of course, as the law of proportionality suggests, other parts of his body were always going to be pretty massive too (get your heads out of the gutter).

The whole NBA community has known that Shaq’s hands are absolutely massive. But, in the last few years, things have really been put into perspective. And now, we’re pretty sure we’re not too far away from a study that says O’Neal could feasibly crush a melon in the palm of a single hand.

Anyone realize how small Shaq making this water bottle look 😂 pic.twitter.com/1Ja1IhGM0n — Dylan Durrance (@durrance_dylan) November 3, 2017

Bigger objects aside though, how do already tiny objects seem when he holds them? More specifically here, just how adorable can things really get, when he holds a tiny little animal out on the palm of his hand?

Well, as it turns out, pretty darn cute. Let’s dive right into how we know, and exactly what’s going on here.

What are the pictures that have gotten the NBA community going?

Sugar Gliders are usually pretty darn small for normal human beings anyway. An average one is said to span up to about 12 inches… including the tail. For reasons that must remain unwritten, it felt important that we mention that.

However, numbers are just numbers. What does it look like when more average-sized people hold onto this creature? Well, take a gander at the picture below to find out.

This is adorable by itself. After all, the thing is absolutely tiny already. But, how does it look in the palm of one of Shaquille O’Neal’s hands? Here you go.

Happy Thursday everyone, here’s Shaq holding a sugar glider pic.twitter.com/D7mIzGj3iR — Kaleigh! (@maleighkaria) March 30, 2023

That is quite something, isn’t it? Frankly, the creature looks absolutely terrified though, like it’s praying to every Sugar Glider deity out there that Shaq doesn’t close his hand and crush it to death. The funny parts aside though, what in the world is Shaquille O’Neal doing clicking these pictures? What in the world is the story behind all this?

Shaquille O’Neal has kickstarted one of the world’s greatest mysteries

When we say we absolutely scoured the entire internet to find the story here, we mean we have scoured just about every nook and cranny of it. And yet, the story behind these adorable pictures remains a mystery. Still, we can conclusively say that the world is a better place with the photos in it. And something tells us there aren’t going to be many disagreeing with that.