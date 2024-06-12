Shaquille O’Neal Announces His Next Acting Venture, Set to Be Joined by Former Linebacker James Harrison

Shaquille O’Neal has not yet gotten tired of pushing his boundaries. The 52-year-old showed the world precisely this with his recent announcement of an upcoming acting venture. Joining forces with former NFL star, James Harrison, Shaq revealed that he is set to appear on the big screen yet again.

Advertisement

O’Neal broke the news to his followers in a typical fashion. He shared a post from his Instagram story, revealing the intricate details of his next project. It highlighted that the sports analyst had joined the Brooklyn-based crime series, ‘Gravesend’, to challenge his acting skills.

Shaquille O’Neal announced next acting gig pic.twitter.com/DFj1KtN6Da — What are (W)NBA Celebs Upto? (@NBACelebsUpdate) June 11, 2024

The show’s official Instagram handle confirmed it yesterday with the initial post that Shaq later shared. They uploaded a snippet of the Page Six report that claimed to spot Shaq in Coney Island to film the upcoming third season of the show, alongside the lead actors, William DeMeo and Joseph D’Onofrio.

As per the report, Shaq is set to embrace the role of Mustafa, a ‘powerful’ gangster who runs Bedford-Stuyvesant. The plot also allegedly circles an eventual come-together between him and the Gravesend gangsters. Interestingly, James Harrison is also set to be a part of The Diesel’s crew, something that will likely only thicken the plot further.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gravesend Series (@gravesendseries)

This is bound to be yet another memorable stop in Shaq’s acting career. Since he was a child, the New Jersey-born had a certain talent for just this, prompting him to stretch his limits continually.

As a result, when his acting in his debut film, Kazaam, received major criticism, the NBA star refused to close up shop. Rather, he only took on more projects to improve his skills.

Over time, this mindset has paid him immense dividends. It has secured him roles in films such as Grown Ups 2 and The Lego Movie, where his performances garnered all kinds of praise.

His recent gig will only extend his range as an actor, while also providing him with a significant opportunity to produce a breakthrough in this field.

Who knows? This could even eventually fulfill his lifelong dream of becoming a star in this industry.