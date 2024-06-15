Shaquille O’Neal Celebrates Angel Reese’s Dominant Start to Her WNBA Career

Mar 3, 2024; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Lady Tigers forward Angel Reese takes a photo for senior night with former LSU player and NBA champion Shaquille O’Neal, LSU Lady Tigers head coach Kim Mulkey, and Reese’s mother Angel Webb against the Kentucky Wildcats at Pete Maravich Assembly Center. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-USA TODAY Sports

Caitlin Clark and the current rookie class of the WNBA have been a godsend for the league. Merchandise, tickets, and media deals have all been trending upward since the rookies’ arrival. Amidst this, Shaquille O’Neal thinks that Clark alone shouldn’t receive the majority of the credit for the sudden shift, instead believing Angel Reese is equally responsible. He even backed his claim recently as he shared a rather interesting infographic.

Advertisement

Taking to his Instagram, O’Neal shared a post by Bleacher Report, which depicted Reese’s recent exploits, becoming the first player in her class to reach 100 points and 100 rebounds. The Chicago Sky rookie has even outpaced Clark, who has scored 219 points and collected 68 rebounds so far.

Shaq celebrates Angel’s WNBA success pic.twitter.com/LmzDS0oOzy — What are (W)NBA Celebs Upto? (@NBACelebsUpdate) June 14, 2024

With this, it appears that Shaquille O’Neal has announced who he backs between Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese. While many may not agree with the Los Angeles Lakers man’s decision on the matter, it was only expected. After all, the Lakers legend and Sky rookie have had a pre-existing relationship.

Shaquille O’Neal carries out his duty as Angel Reese’s LSU uncle

Shaquille O’Neal and Angel Reese both belong to the same basketball family, as they both went to LSU to pursue their collegiate basketball dreams. Recently, Shaq even shared a post by entrepreneur Joe Pompliano on his Instagram to show his support for Reese and her rookie class.

Shaq continues praising Angel Reese for adding to the growth of the WNBA pic.twitter.com/NrriYzq74O — Ballerz Worldwide (@ballaznba) June 11, 2024

The post, which Pampliano originally posted to X, noted that the WNBA’s merchandise sales have multiplied by seven times and social media views have quadrupled since the arrival of this year’s rookie class.

With this, it’s clear that no matter what happens, Shaq will always take Angel’s side. So, unfortunately for her, Caitlin Clark will likely never have herself a fan in the Los Angeles Lakers legend.