Shaquille O’Neal Continually Put $1000 On The Line To Bet On The ‘Maury Show’

Shaquille O’Neal’s fun-loving nature had driven him to extreme heights in the past. However, nothing compared to his controversial yet hilarious antics while watching the tabloid talk show, The Maury Povich Show. The 52-year-old recently admitted placing bets on the show, raising eyebrows everywhere.

On The Big Podcast, Shaq reminisced about his morning habit of watching the chat show. He recalled consistently placing $1,000 bets on the paternity results of each episode’s guests. Over time, this became a ritual for O’Neal, as he mentioned,

“Every morning at 10 AM, we would wake up with thousands of dollars and we would watch the Maury Povich show and we would make bets on who the father is… We watch it. We let them talk and then we pause and then we pull that money… So that was my thing”.

Shaq would watch The Maury Show and make thousand dollar bets on who the father is 💀 pic.twitter.com/Rq9Im8Z1Tx — The Big Podcast (@bigpodwithshaq) August 15, 2024

Shaq‘s actions undoubtedly remained questionable considering the serious consequences of the show. After all, since the show’s inception in the early 1990s, it became popular for proving and disproving paternity.

The publicly revealed DNA tests often separated the guest couples, leading to emotional breakdowns on the sets on many occasions.

That said, O’Neal’s focus on the show’s fun aspect likely stemmed from his opportunity to earn more money. Throughout different phases of his life, he channeled this mindset in various ways, including NBA seasonal predictions.

Shaq wanted to bet on the Bulls for this reason

During the show’s recent episode, Shaq discussed the 2024/25 season’s betting odds and predictions with his co-host, Adam Lefkoe. When the latter mentioned that betting on the Chicago Bulls to become champions could give 100 times the return on investment, Big Diesel immediately became interested.

Without even calculating the risks, he became hell-bent for a moment on putting a million dollars, stating, “I think we should do it… What if I am an idiot that makes that bet and they do some miraculous trade?… I might do that. It’s only a million”.

His statement further proved how Shaq’s earlier actions while watching The Maury Povich Show were a source of entertainment for the big man. Unlike last time, however, Lefkoe was by his side to discourage him from following his instincts.

This again showcased the playful side of his character, adding to his well-known public image.