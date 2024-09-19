Shaquille O’Neal Didn’t Lie: IG Model’s Video Evidence Shows How Shaq Chose His Words Wisely

A model’s latest Instagram post has the rumor mill churning out new theories on Shaquille O’Neal’s romantic relationships, forcing O’Neal to address them. It began with Maria Ozuna Teachey posting an image of herself with a tall man whose face was cropped out. The PDA-packed photo caught fire online as fans believed that the mystery man’s physique resembled that of Shaq.

Teachey later shared several videos from her time with O’Neal as proof. One video showed him napping on a couch and another featured a backstage look of Shaq performing as DJ Diesel, with Teachey watching on.

Woman in the viral photo with Shaq shares video proof that she was with him after he denied it pic.twitter.com/4vtLaI2mz3 — My Mixtapez (@mymixtapez) September 18, 2024

These were a rebuttal to O’Neal, who had denied being with the model when the image went viral. When the photo found its way to Worldstar, Shaq decided to step in and write, “Nope, not the kid.” The 52-year-old also shared a couple of posts on his own Instagram to make fun of the rumors.

Shaq posted a video with media personality Alexa Leighton, where he dances behind Leighton in Magic Mike fashion. Shaq quipped in the caption,

“My real girlfriend knows I’m a big black exotic dancer #itwasntme“.

Apart from just being funny, Shaq’s posts also downplay the nature of conversations that are currently surrounding him. Since his divorce from Shaunie in 2011, the 7-footer has mostly remained single and rarely mentioned the details of his romantic life.

The other video on O’Neal’s page featured a compilation of images where Shaq was posing with his female fans. Looking to put the controversy to bed, the former MVP captioned the post,

“Is this my girlfriend too, trust me I’ll let yall know who my woman is, and by the way my woman name is Shaqirah.”

By addressing the current controversies in a light-hearted way, O’Neal is not playing the defensive game. Instead of outright denying any involvement, Shaq took the technical high road, pointing out that even if he was involved with Maria Teachey, it wouldn’t change his relationship status.

This is the Big Aristotle, after all. Shaq picked his words wisely when addressing this rumor, letting fans know that he is still an eligible bachelor.