Shaquille O’Neal Drops ‘NBA 2K26’ Bomb After Promising $20000 To The Winner Of His Rap Battle

Shaquille O’Neal has been actively co-hosting a rap tournament for emerging artists on the Whozfire YouTube channel. Following his decision to double the prize money to $20,000, he has dropped another exciting update. Shaq claimed the winner might get an opportunity related to the NBA 2K basketball gaming franchise.

Advertisement

During one segment, Shaq and his co-host, Kayo, brainstormed ways to make the competition more appealing. Kayo suggested the tournament’s current NCAA-style bracket format could be leveraged to introduce fan predictions and betting on each round’s outcome.

However, ‘The Diesel’ shelved this idea for the next season. He instead started thinking about a more immediate opportunity for the ongoing competition. Soon enough, he landed on one. Shaq became determined to have the winner’s music featured in the upcoming NBA 2K release, NBA 2K26.

The 52-year-old immediately called one of the franchise’s music producers to initiate the talks. Although the producer didn’t pick up his call, Shaq remained resolute in making it happen. He said,

“My idea would be… the winner, I would like to get him on NBA 2k26. No guarantee but that’s who I am calling now. Because my young producer, Cody produces all the music for NBA 2k. So, I want to call my guy and ask his permission. ‘Hey, if the winner, as well as getting my $20,000, can have that song featured on NBA 2k26’. That’s what I’mma work on.”

This once again showcased Shaq‘s generous nature. He has consistently been known for his kindness with his money and time in supporting others. His brand deals with lesser-known organizations and his diverse business ventures in various sectors reflect this commitment to making a positive impact.

O’Neal even spoke about this mindset during the latest livestream. He was open to giving $20,000 to help jumpstart the music career of an up-and-coming artist. ‘The Big Aristotle’ claimed that his primary goal behind this remained helping and uplifting new talents.

“I like to help people… Listen, the winner is gonna get $20,000. Hopefully, that could kickstart your career. You could shoot one or two videos. You go platinum, you get big time. You know what I want in return? Nothing.”

These moments contribute to Shaq’s larger-than-life persona and cement his unparalleled legacy. NBA fans can look forward to this continuing for years as ‘The Diesel’ has become a gift that keeps giving.