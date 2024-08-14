Shaquille O’Neal Flirts with Camerawoman and His Interviewer While Deflecting Questions About His Relationship Status

Shaquille O’Neal has had many viral moments where he can be seen shooting his shot at female interviewers during live broadcasts. He often uses it as a way to dodge questions about his relationships while also displaying his flirting chops. The Diesel did something similar during an interview with Baller Alert, flirting with the interviewer Angie B and even the camerawoman toward the end of the interview.

Advertisement

Shaq was in Miami for the promotion of his new gummy line, Shaqalicious, when he chatted with the Baller Alert interviewer.

The big fella had a playful tone throughout the interaction and proceeded to end things on a flirtatious note. When Angie B asked him who he was dating these days, the NBA legend slyly replied that he was dating her.

Then Shaq also hit on the camerawoman, complimenting her on her looks.

As the last question of the interview, Angie B queried, “You said you were dating, who was the person you’re dating?”

Shaq replied playfully, “I am dating you woman… The camera girl is fine too. Y’all got some girls at Baller Alert, I like y’all.”

Once again, the Diesel showed his smooth ways around women while also keeping his relationship status private. But he had a rather serious conversation before entering the flirty territory.

When asked how he is dealing with Kobe Bryant’s passing, the Los Angeles Lakers legend emphasized the necessity of keeping in touch with your loved ones.

It doesn’t matter if the person is a friend you had a fight with or your ex-girlfriend, for Shaq, it is necessary to bury the hatchet. You may never know when someone departs from the world, leaving you with regrets.

At any rate, the 52-year-old has had his fair share of separations.

Shaquille O’Neal’s past relationships

From 1992 to 1996, the NBA superstar dated Arnetta Yarborough, who is currently a wellness coach. Yarborough gave birth to Shaq’s eldest daughter, Taahirah O’Neal just six months after their separation. Then he started dating Shaunie Henderson in 1996 and had two children (Shareef and Shaqir) by the time the time they married in 2002.

However, the marriage was unstable for the most part. Henderson(then O’Neal) filed for divorce in 2006 after having two more children(Amirah and Me’arah) with her then-husband, but then called off the divorce in 2007 after the two showed mutual willingness to patch things up.

However, their marriage didn’t last long, and Shaunie filed for separation in 2009 and the two finally parted ways in 2011. After his divorce, Shaq publicly dated Nicole “Hoopz” Alexander, but things ended on a sour note in 2012.

Since then, he has preferred to keep things private. It is rumored that he is currently dating renowned actress Annie Ilonzeh. But as of now, it is not confirmed that the two are in a relationship.