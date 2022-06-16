“Shaquille O’Neal foots $25K bill for all patrons at a restaurant while on date”: The Lakers legend demonstrates yet another act of generosity 

NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal was recently spotted dining with a mystery woman at a restaurant, paying the tab for all patrons present, and buying the servers dinner.

Shaquille O’Neal truly knows how to live up to his larger-than-life persona. A generational athlete, the Diesel enjoyed unprecedented success in the NBA, winning four championships and three Finals MVPs. The Lakers legend made quite the moolah during his pro basketball career.

Shaq would make an effortless transition to the world of business post his NBA career, having investments in an array of industries. Anyone who has followed the career of the fifteen-time All-Star is aware of his philanthropic nature as well.

Over the years, we’ve read or heard several stories about O’Neal’s generous nature, whether it involves tipping a server $4K or buying 100o PS5s and Nintendo Switches for underprivileged kids. The former seven-foot center has a big heart and doesn’t hesitate to indulge others.

Recently, spotted on a date with a mystery woman, Shaq decided to foot the bill for the entire restaurant, including buying dinner for the servers.

Shaquille O’Neal treats fellow patrons and servers at a restaurant while on a date.

One got to see the generous side of Shaq yet again recently, only this time he was on a date. According to a Page Six report.

“The retired basketball star, who is now a sports analyst, arrived to Chelsea hotspot Jue Lan Club with a mystery woman at around 8:30 pm, we hear. By the end of the night, he was footing the bill for the entire eatery.”

“Spies told us he popped in with the unidentified woman, whom he was overheard describing as “my date,” and ordered Beijing chicken, shrimp tempura, and the restaurant’s signature chicken satay. “She did all the ordering,” an insider told Page Six.

After their meal, O’Neal proceeded to buy dinner for the entire server team.

“And to top that off, he paid for everyone’s check (who was) dining at the restaurant,” the source.

Nevertheless, Shaq made sure none of the guests knew about his act of kindness, telling the staff not to mention him paying the bill for 40-tables till he left. Not only did the NBA Hall of Famer pay $25K, but also left the biggest tip the servers had ever received.

Well, there is a reason why Shaq is one of the most endearing personalities. The Lakers MVP truly is a gentle giant.

