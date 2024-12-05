Shaquille O’Neal Hits LeBron James’ ‘The Silencer’ Celebration After Hilarious Answer on Celebrity Family Feud

Shaquille O’Neal took some time off work to spend it with his family, but the location was a bit unique. The Hall of Famer, his mom Lucille, sons Myles and Shaqir, cousin Ken Bailey, and longtime friend Anthony Hall teamed up to take on actress Sherri Shepherd and her gang on Celebrity Family Feud. The TV show’s YouTube channel dropped a teaser of the episode and it’s as hilarious as anyone familiar with the four-time NBA would expect.

O’Neal and his team got off to a bad start as Shepherd beat him in the face-off round and decided to play and try to get all seven answers to the question, “What would you do if you discovered Santa Claus stuck in your chimney on Christmas morning?’

The actress and her team managed to get five before striking out, allowing the Hall of Famer to steal the round win with one correct answer. In typical Shaquille O’Neal fashion, he thought of the most radical response and said, “[I’d] start a fire.”

The answer left all nine contestants, host Steve Harvey, and the audience gasping in disbelief. However, four of the 100 people the show surveyed responded with the same answer, giving the four-time NBA champion’s team a surprise round win.

After coming through in the clutch, as he did countless times during his NBA career, O’Neal celebrated the victory by doing LeBron James’ iconic Silencer celebration.

While the Lakers icon celebrated with his team, Harvey chortled about his astonishing answer being correct, prompting O’Neal to ask him, “Are you not entertained, Steve?” The Hall of Famer seemingly rewatched the movie Gladiator recently, as this was the second instance of him using it on TV in recent times.

Shaquille O’Neal has Gladiator Fever

During his playing days, O’Neal was the most vicious dunker in the NBA. He broke a few backboards and forced the league to use the ones made of shatterproof glass and stainless steel, highlighting how powerful and unstoppable he was when he took off to dunk.

However, at 52, he no longer has the athleticism or strength to outjump players and jam the ball into the rim with authority. But that doesn’t mean he can’t dunk. On Tuesday’s broadcast of Inside the NBA, Charles Barkley and Ernie Johnson mocked the three-time Finals MVP for being 7-foot-1 and unable to dunk.

O’Neal asked for a ball, got off his chair, took off his jacket, walked to the rim in the studio before dunking the ball, and made his co-workers eat their words. He shimmied his way back to the desk and asked Barkley and Johnson, asking them “Are you not entertained?”

They were visibly entertained and proud of their friend, who continued gloating and quoting Russell Crowe’s iconic line from Gladiator.