Shaquille O’Neal Proudly Shares Clips From His Tomorrowland Debut With Son Myles O’Neal

Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal has made history at Tomorrowland. The four-time NBA champion and his son, Myles O’Neal, became the first father-son duo to play a set at one of the biggest music festivals in the world. The Lakers icon was thrilled and shared a post on social media to commemorate the achievement.

In the clip, Shaq and Myles are seen performing a mashup of Kendrick Lamar’s smash hit ‘Humble’ and the late DMX’s ‘X Gon’ Give It To Ya’ at the Rave Cave during the festival. He captioned his post,

“History was made in the Rave Cave at Tomorrowland. The first father/son duo to ever take the stage. Love you.”

Celebrating something so monumental couldn’t be limited to a single Instagram post. So O’Neal also shared Myles’ post on his Instagram stories. Shaq has performed at massive music festivals like EDC Las Vegas, Lost Lands, Lollapalooza, Electric Zoo, Forbidden Kingdom, and Beyond Wonderland. Considering that he entered the electronic music scene just a decade ago, his resume as a DJ is exceptional.

However, performing with Myles at Tomorrowland will likely be at the top of the list of his favorite accomplishments as a DJ. The father-son duo, who have dubbed themselves the O’Neal Boyz, are seemingly not a one-off act. They will likely perform together at more events and perhaps even drop a single or an album together. However, that won’t be a first for O’Neal.

The Hall of Famer has always been interested in music. He started as a rapper and made it his primary hobby outside of basketball. After entering the NBA in 1992 and taking the league by storm, the then-21-year-old star released his first rap album titled ‘Shaq Diesel’ in October 1993. The album garnered mixed reviews but flew off the shelves in stores.

It sold over a million copies and made O’Neal the first, and to date, the only professional basketball player with a platinum-certified album. O’Neal will hope to emulate the same astonishing success if The O’Neal Boyz release an album together.