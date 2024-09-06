Shaquille O’Neal ‘Punishes’ Son Myles For Emulating Omega Psi Phi Dance Moves

Shaquille O’Neal turned 52 in March, but he hasn’t forgotten the frat vows he took nearly 34 years ago. The Hall of Famer wouldn’t let anyone, including his children, break its sanctity. He takes it seriously enough to resort to violence against his son if he infringes upon it.

During an appearance on Complex ‘GOAT Talk’ with his son Myles O’Neal, the Lakers icon showed how much he values his fraternity. In one segment he was asked to name his GOAT dance move. He replied, “Well, I am a member of the Omega Psi Phi,” alluding to its patented dance moves.

It was an obvious choice for him as he had shown them in the past. However, when his son attempted to show the moves, he slapped the 27-year-old. He claimed that anyone not in the frat isn’t allowed to do it.

O’Neal said that Omega Psi Phi is a brotherhood and he valued it dearly. During a visit to Philadelphia University in 2014, the four-time NBA champion spoke about why he cared about it so deeply, saying,

“When I was in college those guys looked out for me. I was a young buck on campus. They showed me around at the football games. They just had so much brotherly love. So, then when I learned about it. I said, ‘You know what? I think I can do this.’ Mostly all the football players were ‘Que Dogs.’ That’s what they called themselves.”

O’Neal love for the frat is mutual. In 2018, the Omega Psi Phi frat honored him with their Lifetime Achievement Award. Being a part of a frat is considered a lifetime obligation and the Hall of Famer surely knows how to live up to the pledge.

During one of his most viral moments, when he tried the world’s hottest chip on TV, Shaq bragged about his fraternity after taking a bite. He said, “Y’all must not know what fraternity I’m in. Tell them, man. Omega Psi Phi. Till we die. This is nothing to me.” Although he ended up losing the challenge, bragging about the Omega Psi Phi while taking on the arduous challenge showcased it had a special place in his heart.