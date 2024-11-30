“Senor, Senor, Milk!” Shaquille O’Neal Reveals the Hilarious Story Behind Him Signing With Icy Hot

The list of brands that Shaquille O’Neal endorses is as long as the list of his achievements as a player. However, he has a cardinal rule when picking what he endorses. The four-time NBA champion only works with brands he likes and uses. It’s why he has been with Icy Hot for over 20 years. However, the story behind how he learned about the product and why he likes it is quintessentially a Shaq tale.

On the latest episode of the Big Podcast, O’Neal explained to comedian Chico Bean how he handpicks which brands he wants to work with. He then told him the hilarious story of why he signed up to become an ambassador of Icy Hot. He said,

“One day, [a trainer] put some Icy Hot on my thighs, and it rose up to the b*lls. It was hot as f**k. A lot of people don’t know when you get capsaicin [cream] on your body and you add water to it, it gets hotter. So I’m in the shower screaming, and the Spanish guy says, ‘Senor, senor, milk!’ I was like,’What?’ So I made him go to the store and I’m the shower pouring milk on my b*lls.”

Capsaicin, a chemical compound commonly found in peppers, is used in pain relief creams because it produces heat. It increases blood flow, relaxes muscles, and relieves pain. However, O’Neal accidentally applied it to a sensitive area, which caused discomfort.

However, his decision to shower and wash it off was even worse. Capsaicin doesn’t react to water. All Shaq did was spread the affected area, making the burning sensation worse. However, using milk did the trick he hoped a shower would because it contains Casein. The protein binds with capsaicin and negates its effect. Hence, dairy products serve as an invalidator to spicy food.

O’Neal learned this basic scientific lesson in the worst possible manner. However, Icy Hot’s effectiveness in helping soothe his thigh pain left him impressed. It prompted him to sign an endorsement deal with the brand, which has lasted for 21 years and counting.

Shaq’s long history with Icy Hot

The Hall of Famer’s association with the company commenced in 2003 and has evolved beyond an endorsement deal. The company was among the first corporations to partner with The Shaquille O’Neal Foundation and aid his philanthropic efforts.

Through Shaq’s charity, Icy Hot collaborated with Comebaq Courts, an initiative that regenerated public basketball courts. O’Neal was proud of the venture and said in an interview,

“I remember when I was young, courts were clean and they were honored. The gangs stayed off the court, they respected our space, and they even protected us. Nobody messed with us. I feel it’s my duty to give the kids a place to play. That’s what kept me out of trouble.”

The brand has leveraged the four-time NBA champion’s status as a pop culture icon to rake in profits but has helped him in his endeavors as a payback for the millions he has earned for them.