Shaquille O’Neal Shows Fans Glimpses of His ‘Abshaq’ Art After Meeting Acclaimed Artist Wyland

Shaquille O’Neal might be known as an NBA legend, but he isn’t boxed as just an athlete. ‘The Big Diesel’ has attempted a good many things after his retirement, from DJ-ing to acting. His latest hobby saw him try his hand at some art and provided fans with a sneak peek of his newest creation.

O’Neal met American Artist Robert Wyland a couple of days ago. The two worked together on an art piece, which Shaq trademarked instantly.

“Met the great Wyland yesterday. he taught me how to paint Abshaq art. It’s on now,” Shaq said.

It’s only right that Shaq made his form of abstract art, which he has brilliantly coined ‘Abshaq’.

Shaq credited Wyland for his newfound artistic abilities with paint. Wyland is a world-renowned artist known for his 100 Whaling Whales murals, to call attention to the difficulties that whales experience due to humans.

In the same fashion that Shaq has been a force of change on the basketball court, Wyland has done so in the world of art. Wyland remained hands-off while Shaq was painting, allowing the big man to fully express his creative side. Many people had reactions to the post enthused of the NBA legend’s newest endeavor.

One person commented, “Two legends right there!”

Another shared a humorous response in Shaq-like fashion, “Pablo Shaqasso.”

Many others were ecstatic to see the collaboration of the two and shared optimism that there could be more collaborations on the horizon. Shaq has put his foot into the world of acting, business, and food, and has been successful in each and every one of them. One of the few things left on his resume was the world of art, which he can check the box off now.