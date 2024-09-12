Shaquille O’Neal Voices Opinion About Lil Wayne Getting Snubbed for Super Bowl LIX Half-Time Show

Earlier this week, the NFL and Kendrick Lamar announced that the rapper will be the featured artist at the Super Bowl Halftime Show in New Orleans in February. While some fans were ecstatic, others voiced their frustration about the league overlooking New Orleans native Lil Wayne, who was keen on landing the gig. Shaquille O’Neal is seemingly only interested in the drama the decision has caused.

The Hall of Famer shared artist Crank Lucas’ video about the ordeal on his Instagram stories. In the clip, he imitates a fictitious rap argument between Wayne and Jay-Z, the founder of Roc Nation, the NFL’s Live Music Entertainment Strategists.

In the clip, Lucas as Wayne asks Jay-Z why he snubbed him, and the artist imitating the latter responds it was a business decision as Kendrick Lamar is arguably the most talked-about rapper in America in 2024.

While O’Neal, a platinum-selling rapper, has refrained from taking a side on the matter, other superstars of the genre have voiced their opinion on the matter. Drake shared a picture of Lil Wayne on his Instagram stories, showcasing solidarity with the rapper.

Drake posts Lil Wayne via IG 👀🔥 pic.twitter.com/svtvYv6N65 — NFR Podcast (@nfr_podcast) September 11, 2024

Nicki Minaj wasn’t as subtle. She posted a profanity-laden rant seemingly aimed at Jay-Z for denying the Louisiana native from performing at the Super Bowl Halftime Show in his home state.

Denying a young black man what he rightfully put into this game for no other reason but your ego. Your hatred for BIRDMAN, Drake & Nicki got you punishing Lil Wayne?!?!!! LIL WAYNE!!!!!!!!!! THE GOAT?!!!!!!!!!!! Nola what’s good?!!!!!! Eminem stood firm on having 50Cent come out.… — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 9, 2024

While Lil Wayne is not scheduled to perform, Kendrick Lamar could give the fans what they want by inviting him to share the stage. Nothing suggests that he plans to bring out the five-time Grammy Award winner as a surprise performer during the half-time show.

However, there are still over four months to go for Super Bowl 59. Lamar has plenty of time to figure out how to involve Lil Wayne if he intends to.