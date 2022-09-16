Shaquille O’Neal was left stunned after 6’6” Pistons’ swingman putback an emphatic dunk

During a Miami Heat-Detroit Pistons clash, Carlos Delfino had a jaw-dropping play, leaving Shaquille O’Neal and the entire arena in awe.

Shaquille O’Neal was extremely dominant during his playing days. Standing at 7-foot-1 and weighing north of 350 pounds, Shaq used this massive stature of his to bully grown men down in the paint.

Having a deep bag of several moves, while being a problem on the defensive end, O’Neal managed to command the paint for the entirety of his illustrious career.

Considered to be one of the most accomplished big men in the history of the game, The Big Aristotle’s overly-stacked resume included 15 All-Star appearances, 14 All-NBA selections, 2 scoring titles, the 1993 ROY, the 2000 MVP, 4 championships, and 3 Finals MVPs, among several other accolades.

Now, throughout his 19-year career, The Diesel had several plays that left fans and even his opponents impressed. On the contrary, there are very few such plays that have managed to leave Shaq in awe.

However, Carlos Delfino managed to leave the Hall-Of-Famer impressed.

Carlos Delfino’s putback dunk had Shaquille O’Neal impressed

If you aren’t an avid NBA fan, you wouldn’t know who Carlos Delfino was. A 6-foot-6 swingman, Delfino played for 4 different franchises throughout his 8-year career in the association. Averaging 8.1 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 1.7 assists throughout his respectable career, the Argentinian was known for his high leaping abilities.

During a Miami Heat-Detroit Pistons clash, Carlos showed off his incredible vertical. Tracking down a missed free throw, Delfino threw down an emphatic putback dunk. Not only did the entire area ooze with “oohs”, but Shaquille also had a surprising reaction.

Here, have a look at the play.

Surprisingly, this isn’t Delfino’s ‘play of his career’. A few years later, back in 2013, the then-Houston Rockets forward dunked all over Kevin Durant.

Carlos might not be an All-Star or an All-NBA player, however, these few plays were truly remarkable.

