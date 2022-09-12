Shaquille O’Neal, who disliked his biological father, took 11 years to realize Philip Harrison was his stepfather

Shaquille O’Neal always credits his stepfather for making him who he is. However, he didn’t even know they were not related till he was 11!

The NBA has had some great players come through the league. In fact, there has been no shortage of superstars, especially when it comes to the talent at the big man positions.

One of the greatest big men of all time is none other than Shaquille O’Neal. The 7’0″ center was an absolute beast in the paint and perhaps the most dominant force the NBA has ever seen.

The man could do everything from dunk at will to back down the opponent till he got to the basket. However, none of this would have been possible without his stepfather, the man who promised to make him the greatest big man of all time!

Also Read: Shaquille O’Neal, who missed over 5,000 free throws, disses himself while trying to flip a bottle

It’s clear that Shaq had a special bond with his father. However, he didn’t even know that his stepfather wasn’t even his biological father until he was 11 years old.

Shaquille O’Neal only found out his stepfather wasn’t his real dad until he was 11 years old

Shaq grew up to become one of the greatest big men of all time. However, he never would have become one of the greats if it wasn’t for his stepfather, Philip Harrison.

It was his stepfather who recognized the talent he possessed and nurtured him into becoming a four-time champion, MVP, and perennial All-NBA and All-Star player.

In fact, Diesel always talks about how he is eternally grateful to his stepfather. A man he only found out he wasn’t related to until he was 11 years old. He would ask his mother, who at the time explained the situation.

Shaq would later meet his biological father, a relationship he recently started working on. However, it was Philip Harrison who made him the man he is today, and he won’t tell you otherwise!

Also Read: “There is no loyalty in sports!”: Shaquille O’Neal had put the New England Patriots on blast after letting Tom Brady walk