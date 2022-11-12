Shaquille O’Neal’s Daughter Amirah’s Hilarious Refusal to Be Called ‘O’Neal’ Could Mean a ‘$400 Million Problem’

Shaquille O’Neal is the proud father of six kids. He has four with his ex-wife, Shaunie O’Neal. Another daughter with ex-girlfriend Arnetta and a stepson with Shaunie. Shaq treats all his children with care and is an excellent father. He has inculcated a hard-working environment in his children who have all become talented young adults now. However, Shaq’s fame always tails the six O’Neals. So, his daughter Amirah has found a unique way to tackle her father’s popularity.

Amirah, like her father, is a basketball player. Big Diesel passed on his athletic genes to his children. All of his 4 kids from Shaunie play basketball. Amirah is no different. In fact, she even played for her father’s alma mater, LSU.

Imagine going to the college where your father is considered a living legend. LSU was Shaq’s playground. For Amirah to play for that team must have been a proud moment. But perhaps a bit scary as well.

Amirah, who currently plays for the TSU, has found a rather unique way to dodge and prank her father’s fans. She employs a crafty move whenever anyone approaches her with questions about Shaquille O’Neal.

Amirah denies being Shaquille O’Neal’s daughter

In a video for Togethxr, the TSU player was discussing her career and inspiration in detail. With her being Shaq’s daughter, it is inevitable that he comes up in a conversation. In one such instance, Amirah detailed how she ‘messes’ with people when they come to ask her if Diesel is her father.

“So when anyone asks me if I am Shaquille O’Neal’s daughter, most of the time, I say no, just to mess with them. I love saying no because it just messes with people.”

Amirah definitely knows what she is doing. Her tactic is not only amusing but it sounds quite effective in deterring any overly curious fans. But she should hope she doesn’t anger her father or she might lose a claim to Shaquille O’Neal’s empire.

Amirah O’Neal is one of the heirs to a $420 million empire

Shaq is a highly successful businessman. His investments have yielded great results over the years. Though a spendthrift early in his career, the advice of many legends turned O’Neal into a financially intelligent athlete. All of that has accumulated into a net worth of $420 million.

Being Shaq’s daughter means that Amirah is in line for some of that money. Considering she has 5 siblings, it still sounds like a huge paycheck. Hopefully, she doesn’t push her father’s buttons too much or she might risk losing a lot of big bills.

However, it is highly unlikely for such a thing to ever happen. O’Neal is a proud father with children who seem kind and talented. Her father’s temperament keeps Amirah’s future net worth safe.

