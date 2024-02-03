Shaquille O’Neal’s Daughter ‘Pleads’ for Help as Father Unleashes DJ Diesel on Sets of Inside the NBA

Shaquille O’Neal recently let his alter ego, DJ Diesel, take over him as his antics caught the eyes of his followers. On the sets of TNT‘s Inside the NBA, the endeavours of the 51-year-old turned into an area of interest of his peripheral. Interestingly, it eventually led to one of his daughters, Taahirah O’Neal, pleading for help publicly.

The 27-year-old captured her father showcasing his skillset as a DJ in a light-hearted manner. The 4x champion seemingly enjoyed his interval between professional activities as he jokingly attempted to emulate a crowd experience. Taahirah later revealed Shaq’s entire set of actions by posting the clip on her Instagram story with the caption, “Send help”.

Despite the apparent mockery, the post of the Big Aristotle indicated how much he was possibly missing DJing. After all, since performing on New Year’s Eve, the 2000 MVP failed to feature in any concert due to his prior work commitments.

Excitingly, the dynamics may shift soon as DJ Diesel looks set to return from this month onwards. The 15x All-Star is set to appear on Wynn Nightlife in Las Vegas on February 8 before performing in the residency six more times later this year. So, the sports analyst would miss out on covering the NBA games during those dates as he provided near similar priority to DJing.

Shaq’s amusing nature as an individual often makes him the center of attention, adding a layer of excitement around his venture as a DJ. That’s why his personality has always kept him in demand with Shaq having a successful track record to back it up.

How good is Shaquille O’Neal as a DJ

Toward the middle of last year, his appearance in Lollapalooza resulted in an immense turn-up. The crowd of the music festival even left the NBA legend in disbelief as the atmosphere exceeded all of his expectations. “Lollapalooza that was the biggest crowd I’ve ever DJed for,” he later mentioned while reflecting on the event.

The prosperity prompted Diesel to even put forward a proposal to his musically inclined son Myles B. O’Neal. The latter once revealed, “We have this new thing we are starting, separate from our own DJ careers. We are going to have a duo called the O’Neal Boys”. “DJing with my dad is fun. He is super animated and super childish. We are always goofing around,” the 26-year-old added.

Evidently, the New Jersey-born has found his second calling in DJing and music. So, his act on the TNT set was an indication of it as the NBA community awaits his comeback performance in the coming days. This has further put into perspective the passionate and charismatic side of Shaq as he refuses to let age dictate his growth.