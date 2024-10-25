Shaquille O’Neal’s Generous Dodge Charger Hellcat Gift Is Repaid with a Rare Cyberbeast Kit

Shaquille O’Neal’s relationship with Effortless Motors is a special one. After the company was put on his radar by LeBron James, the big man has done a lot of business with them, which includes two Tesla Cyberbeast Trucks. He exchanged one of his Hellcats for the first Truck from Effortless. Their CEO Ahmad Abdelrahman just found a way to thank O’Neal for his gift by providing the Lakers legend with another new Cyberbeast.

In a video posted to their Instagram account, we can see a special maroon-red Cyberbeast being promoted by Abdelrahman. The details of this vehicle are very interesting. Apart from a custom paint job, the car boasts a 1/100 Waido wide body 360 kit, topped off with stunning 26-inch Forgiato rims on the wheels.

On the back of the vehicle is a bat symbol of sorts, proudly proclaiming the car’s exclusivity with the 1/100 printed on it. The most surprising part of it? Shaq had no idea that this was even being brought to him.

Having already acquired two Cyberbeasts from the California-based Auto Broker, it didn’t seem like he’d want any more.

But Abdelrahman claims in the video that it was a way of paying the 4x champ back for the Hellcat he gave the company in exchange for his first truck.

Another little detail that fans may have missed out on is that the custom paint job on this car is the exact same color as the Hellcat that Shaq had given to Effortless in return for his first Cyberbeast.

Shaq’s other Cyberbeasts from Effortless

As mentioned before, Shaq traded a Hellcat for his first-ever Cyberbeast. However, he soon acquired another one, after saying, “I missed my Cybertruck when I was traveling from Las Vegas to Atlanta, so I bought another one because I needed one in each place.”

The second truck from Effortless was a lot more personalized than the first. A full black exterior with red front lights and underbody lights, and the same 26-inch Forgiato rims as his new one made this vehicle an extremely special one for Shaq.

Additionally, Effortless added custom decorations with the word ‘CYBERDIESEL’ written on the back of the truck as a tribute to Shaq’s DJ career.

The truck also boasts special carbon fiber additions to the side, making it the “first-ever carbon fiber wide body Cybertruck,” as Abdelrahman boldly proclaims in the video.