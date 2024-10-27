Shareef O’Neal Brings Up Shaquille O’Neal Reference to Point out Brother Myles’ Success as an Artist

Shareef O’Neal just signed a deal with the Sacramento Kings before the 2024-25 season. But he’s still mostly known as NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal’s son. That has been the case since the day he was born.

Advertisement

However, Shareef revealed that that actually changed during his Los Angeles visits in recent times, thanks to his brother, Myles O’Neal.

Shareef recognized his younger sibling’s recent growth in popularity and shared an Instagram story to celebrate the achievement. He also made a funny reference to their father’s waning popularity in LA.

Shareef is so proud of Myles becoming a big thing in LA pic.twitter.com/R52yY6lw2w — What are (W)NBA Celebs Upto? (@NBACelebsUpdate) October 26, 2024

Shareef opened up on how Myles has grown in popularity as a DJ of late. He even joked that more people were recognising him as Myles’ brother than Shaq’s son. In his Instagram story, Shareef wrote,

“I knew @mylesoneal was lit when I started going back to la and hearing more ‘are you Myles’ brother?’ More than ‘are you Shaq’s son?’”

Now that’s some compliment. To be more popular that Shaq in the Lakers’ home base is something extraordinary. But Shareef is probably talking about a Gen Z crowd recognizing his musician, model, and DJ brother more than his father, who played basketball there in the early 2000s.

Myles has quietly built a brand for himself, working as a model. Now, he is building his credibility in the music industry and finding success as a DJ.

Shaq has played an instrumental part in Myles’ music career, being a DJ himself. He introduced his son to the genre and helped him learn the art as well. Now, the father and son duo perform together around the world.

Shaq and Myles rock the stage together

With a shared love of the turntable, it was an inevitability that Shaq would join his son on stage. When the two first started playing together, it was for fun, but now they have even created a brand for themselves. Myles and Shaq are collectively known as the ‘O’Neal Boyz when they rock the stage together. They even have an official Instagram page.

They apparently debuted their new collective at Tomorrowland 2024 and had a historic night together. Myles and Shaq then performed at the Bootshaus Club in Cologne, Germany, getting the crowd amped up. Most recently, the duo performed at the Shrine Expo Hall in Los Angeles in August.

Last month, they even made an appearance together in an interview for Complex and talked about some of their favorite DJ moments.

Myles is definitely on the rise in the music scene and his brother Shareef is happy, making jokes that he will overtake Shaq’s fame soon.