“She’s Like Number 1”: Gordon Hayward Calls Daughter Nora His Favorite Child Despite Viral Gender Reveal

May 13, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Gordon Hayward (33) warms up before the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Oklahoma City Thunder in game four of the second round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Gordon Hayward may have been expecting to finally become a “boy dad” with his third child, but it didn’t turn out that way. In a viral gender reveal from 2017, the former Utah Jazz star looked visibly dejected when pink balloons came out of the box, indicating the Haywards would be welcoming another daughter. While the 34-year-old did receive some flak for his reaction at the time, it’s simply viewed as a humorous moment in hindsight.

During his appearance on FanDuel TV’s Run it Back, Hayward’s infamous gender reveal reaction was brought up by Michelle Beadle. The clip was shown to those who may have missed the mundane reveal, also serving as a reminder to Hayward. However, seven years later, the former All-Star is elated to have his daughter Nora, who was being celebrated in the video. “[Nora’s] awesome. If I had a power ranking, she’s like number one right now,” Hayward said.

Despite the viral gender reveal, welcoming a third daughter has worked out well for @gordonhayward's family 👍 "If I had a power ranking, she's like #1 right now. So I'm so happy that it's her." 😂 📺 https://t.co/CBPjrCcy75@MichelleDBeadle | @TeamLou23 | @ChandlerParsons pic.twitter.com/06Vg5qhiUO — Run It Back (@RunItBackFDTV) January 21, 2025

Hayward also took time on the show to clarify his unconventional reaction to having another daughter. The former Jazz star explained how different his wife, Robyn’s third pregnancy was compared to the first two, getting Hayward’s hopes up that he would finally welcome a son. He revealed that he was “certain” his third child would be a son despite the end result.

While his expectations didn’t come to fruition, Hayward reiterated how much he loves being a father and watching his girls grow up. The 14-year NBA veteran was finally able to welcome a son as his fourth child in 2020, Gordon Jr. So while it didn’t happen following his viral gender reveal reaction in 2017, Hayward did eventually get his boy.

Gordon Hayward is enjoying parenthood in retirement

Hayward has been taking advantage of his extra time during his first full season of retirement. He’s been prioritizing spending time with his four children and is even making an effort to nurture their own interest in basketball.

The former forward revealed he is even preparing to begin his coaching career as a 4th-grade girls’ basketball team leader.

While @gordonhayward misses team dinners and the excitement of a big win, he won't be giving up golf or coaching 4th grade girls' basketball for an NBA return "I certainly don't miss practices or training camps or anything like that." 😂 📺 https://t.co/CBPjrCcy75 pic.twitter.com/ouzaXrvWex — Run It Back (@RunItBackFDTV) January 21, 2025

Hayward has found numerous ways to fill his newfound free time, including golf, which he shared he still wasn’t very good at. Still, he continues to train, which prompted Chandler Parsons to question if there was a chance for him to latch on with an NBA team at some point this season.

Hayward laughed at the proposition before shutting down any chance of a professional return, underlining how much he is enjoying his current lifestyle.