“Show Me 16”: Gilbert Arenas Makes 1st Round Prediction for Bronny James Ahead of the 2024 NBA Draft

The 2024 NBA Draft is approaching, and every fan of the league has one question in mind, who is going to draft Bronny James? This year we have a relatively weaker draft class, especially if we consider the Victor Wembanyama hype last year. Therefore, Bronny and his chances of being drafted by his father LeBron James’ team is pretty much the only buzz around the event. On a recent episode of Gil’s Arena, former NBA star Gilbert Arenas showed faith in Bronny’s draft potential and said that he would be picked in the first round itself.

Advertisement

Arenas analyzed Rich Paul’s comments about the Wolves, the Mavericks, and the Raptors also being in the race to draft Bronny. He said that Minnesota would be a good fit for him because there he can aid Mike Conley Jr. in the point guard position. As for the other two teams, the three-team All-Star couldn’t see how Bronny would be able to fit in.

While Arenas has always been confident of Bronny’s chances of making it into the league, Rashad McCants has a different perspective on it. During the discussion, he said, “Nah, I think that’s what they’re expecting, that’s why they don’t want to do a two-way contract, ’cause they gon’ send him down there [to G League] anyway.”

Interestingly, Bronny’s reputation in the league is growing and people are confident that he will end up being drafted this year. In fact, the Gil’s Arena panel believes that not only will the 19-year-old be drafted, but he will also be picked very high in the first round.

Arenas said, “I’m just going to be honest. If you’re trying to get Bronny signed, he is not going the last pick of the draft. He’s going to go to the Lakers at 55…So, you’re talking about a guy who is thinking about getting picked 17, 22 then you’re throwing out 55 and 58.”

Brandon Jennings applied the simple logic that for Bronny to get picked at 17, there must be 16 players better than him. He said, “That’s what I’m saying, show me 16. I mean…they said the draft is weak, so, him going 55, I don’t see that.”

The Lakers have a first round pick at #17 and a second round pick at #55 this year. Even though it was earlier believed that Bronny will go 55 in the second round, the Gil’s Arena crew discussed that the LA side might not leave Bronny till second round, considering there are no jackpots waiting in this year’s class anyway.

For teams who want to bring Bronny in, they’re not only looking at what he is capable of doing as a player. The 19-year-old is going to be a marketing gold mine for any franchise that manages to sign him. In addition to that, there’s the added benefit of possibly getting LeBron James as part of a combo deal because everyone is aware of his wish to play alongside his son.

Therefore, Bronny’s draft stocks are looking pretty good going into the end of June.