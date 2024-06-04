“Show Them Respectable Nepotism”: Shaquille O’Neal Discusses Handling Money With His Kids

Nov 18, 2016; Tucson, AZ, USA; Former NBA player and current television analyst Shaquille O’Neal watches the Arizona Wildcats play the Sacred Heart Pioneers next to his son Shareef O’Neal during the second half at McKale Center. Arizona won 95-65. Mandatory Credit: Casey Sapio-USA TODAY Sports

Shaquille O’Neal is now a man of many resources. Considering his childhood financial struggles, he understands the value of money well and has tried to imbibe the same values in his children. While he cannot subject his kids to the same level of adversity and difficulty he went through, Shaq ensures that his children live a life of discipline. He revealed that his support is conditional on them getting a good education.

During a recent appearance on the Draymond Green Show, O’Neal even revealed that he uses a method called ‘respectable nepotism’, which guides his financial relationship with his kids. Talking about it further, he said,

“I always show them respectable nepotism…I tell my kids all the time that we don’t need another basketball player in the family…They get something, but the higher they go in education, the more they get.”

But that doesn’t mean O’Neal kids stayed away from basketball and only focused on their academics, actually quite the opposite, as one of O’Neal’s sons, Shareef, even plays in the NBA G League. His other son, Myles O’Neal, even recently started touring as a DJ, following in the footsteps of his father, DJ Diesel.

The Lakers Legend has made it clear that his wealth can only act as a support system for his children, And, regardless of what profession they want to undertake, as long as they stay disciplined, Shaq has their back. He even explained some of his techniques earlier.

Shaquille O’Neal explained his ideals behind “respectable nepotism”

Shaquille O’Neal’s net worth is speculated to be around half a billion dollars, with some figures pointing to the number being even greater. But Shaq has no intentions of simply handing down his empire to his children. He expects them to work for every penny they get.

Last year, during a sit-down with Business Insider, Shaq revealed that he adheres to a philosophy called ‘respectable nepotism’. If his children — who range from 18 to 28 years of age — request money from their dad, they need to present a “business plan” and do their “due diligence” before Shaq even considers giving them the funds. His logic behind this rule is simple,

“Since you want me to be the bank, I’m gonna do exactly what the bank is going to do to you,” O’Neal told Business Insider.

From the looks of it, O’Neal doesn’t seem to have a problem handing down his money to his kids but requires them to understand the value of it beforehand. While his kids are far from being nepotistical, his influence will surely help them expedite their careers, a fact that Shaq understands as a reality.

However, O’Neal wants them to make their own mistakes en route to becoming their own ‘individual’ people’, separate from the fame that their last name garners.