Sixers Coaching Staff 2024–25: All to Know About Nick Nurse and His Team of Coaches

Following a massive off-season, the Philadelphia 76ers are facing a crucial 2024-25 campaign. With an elite two-way Wing like Paul George on the team alongside Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey, expectations are high on Nick Nurse and his coaching staff.

Advertisement

So far, it has been a tough start for Philly as they trail 1-2 after the first three games, with their offense and defense looking out of sync. Nurse and his coaches will have to figure out how to make the newly assembled roster work soon. Here’s all we know about the 76ers’ coaching staff.

Head Coach – Nick Nurse

Before joining the Philadelphia team, Nurse had only worked for the Toronto Raptors in the NBA. But he made miracles come true when he won the team’s first-ever NBA championship in his rookie season as the Raptors head coach. He was named Coach of the Year for the 2019-20 season after another successful year with the Raptors.

Now, the champion head coach will need to consolidate his expertise and win a championship in Philadelphia. This is his second year with the team and expectations are much higher.

Assistant Coach – Rico Hines

Rico Hines joined the 76ers along with Nurse. He worked with him for a year in Toronto before making the move together. Hines has previous experience with other NBA teams such as the Warriors and Kings.

He also picked up some experience in the G-League along his journey. Rico’s main work lies in his position as an assistant coach while he has made strides in player development as well.

Assistant Coach – Doug West

Before entering the coaching game, Doug West had an NBA career as a player. He then started coaching at the high school and college level before getting an NBA opportunity. He joined the 76ers last year, with this being his first NBA coaching role.

Assistant Coach – Bobby Jackson

Jackson is another former NBA player who has decided to try coaching. Following his time in the League, he has worked with the Timberwolves and Kings before joining the 76ers as a coach alongside Nurse. Jackson will utilize his experience as a 12-year veteran to help the Philadelphia players.

Assistant Coach – Matt Brase

Matt Brase has extensive experience as a G-League coach and has worked overseas as well. His NBA experience extends to the Houston Rockets, where he worked as an assistant coach. After that stint, Brase worked for the Italian club Pallacanestro Varese for a year before joining the 76ers.

Assistant Coach – Bryan Gates

Bryan Gates has a wealth of professional coaching experience, having started in 1997. He has worked with several NBA teams over the years, like the Pelicans, Suns, Kings and Timberwolves at different points of his career. Now he is one of Nick Nurse’s most experienced assistant coaches.

Assistant Coach – Coby Karl

Coby Karl had a short career as a player and didn’t play too many NBA games. But it seems coaching and player development are his true calling. Karl has worked extensively in the G-League as a coach, where he even won the 2023 Championship. That was a springboard for his career that also encouraged Nurse to recruit him for the 76ers’ staff in 2023.

Assistant Coach – John Corbacio

John Corbacio has been with Nurse through it all. As a video coordinator, he joined the Raptors’ staff alongside Nick in 2018. After winning the championship in 2019, he joined him as an assistant coach in Philly.

Assistant Coach – Fabulous Flournoy

Nick Nurse and Fabulous Flournoy have a lengthy history together. The 76ers head coach signed him to his first-ever professional basketball contract as a player when he was coaching the Birmingham Bullets. Then in 2019, Nurse gave Flournoy his break in the coaching world, bringing him on as an assistant video coordinator. When making the move to the 76ers, Fabulous joined Nurse as an assistant coach.