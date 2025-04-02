Skip Bayless Claims LeBron James’ Reputation Is at Stake as Son Bronny Suits Up for the Lakers

Feb 1, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James (9) checks in for forward LeBron James (23) during the fourth quarter against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

LeBron James has spent over two decades building an unparalleled legacy in the NBA. He holds countless records to his name, including the all-time leading scorer, and is undeniably one of the greatest to ever play basketball. However, LeBron’s reputation is apparently no longer tied to his own performances.

There has been a lot of drama and discussion around LeBron and his son Bronny James ever since the latter joined the league. From questioning Bronny’s place in the NBA to doubting LBJ as a father, we’ve heard all sorts of arguments against the father-son duo.

On his show, Skip Bayless discussed how LeBron’s reputation is on the line because of Bronny. He uploaded an 18-minute clip on X with the caption, “LeBron knows deep down that HIS reputation is on the line and he desperately needs it to be validated by Bronny’s NBA performances.” What he said in the clip was far more vicious.

Bayless said, “Obviously, dad’s [LeBron’s] pride is on the line. His pride is not rational. It’s not sane anymore. And LeBron knows deep down that his reputation is at stake.” So, if Bronny fails to perform on certain days, it will somehow tarnish LeBron’s reputation. Bayless believes that since LeBron moved heaven and earth to get his son in the NBA, he’ll have to shoulder this burden.

LeBron knows deep down that HIS reputation is on the line and he desperately needs it to be validated by Bronny's NBA performances pic.twitter.com/4C2tjzmfdz — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) April 1, 2025

The media veteran claimed that “If his name would’ve been LeBron Smith Jr., it’d have been no way he’d have been on the Lakers’ bench or roster or their locker room.” He believes that if another player had Bronny’s talent, LeBron would’ve been the first person to approach JJ Redick and ask him to remove the youngster from the rotation.

Skip Bayless has maintained his stance on LeBron James’ son since the beginning

Bronny being a part of the Lakers and getting play time has ticked a lot of people off. Many believe that he should be spending more time in the G League to sharpen his skills as he’s not NBA-ready yet. However, due to his father’s wish to play alongside his son, Bronny has been made a regular feature in Lakers games.

Bayless’ opinion on Bronny isn’t too far off. He is also not a fan of the 20-year-old being pushed into the league. But in this case, he has had his doubts from the beginning that Bronny might never become an NBA-level player.

In November last year, he said, “I’m just not seeing LeBron James Jr. as an NBA player. Now or maybe ever.” Bayless said that he hopes he’s proven wrong in the long run, but the odds are stacked against Bronny.