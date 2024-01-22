Charles Barkley Sneakers: Did Michael Jordan’s Nike Designer Help Chuck Out On His Own Shoes?

After entering the NBA in 1984, Charles Barkley rose to superstardom in the early 1990s with his on-court performances. In 1994, Nike honored the power forward’s endeavors as they introduced the world to his signature sneaker line of sneakers with the brand. At that time, speculations began over whether Michael Jordan‘s iconic Air Jordan designer Tinker Hatfield had helped the then Phoenix Suns star out.

Allegedly, the duo indeed combined soon after Barkley’s first-ever NBA Finals appearance in 1993. Hatfield used the remarkable ‘Godzilla vs. Charles Barkley’ commercial from a year earlier as his inspiration to design the Nike CB94. The shoe caused a disruption in the market with its unique support straps for midfoot. It also contained individual lace locks alongside teeth patterns on the lateral outriggers to symbolize Godzilla.

A year after its release, Wilson Smith III improvised on the initial design to create the Nike Air CB34. Keeping the functional features intact, this sneaker leaned more into the Godzilla theme as the teeth pattern was exaggerated to make it stand out more. On top of that, the insole of the shoe had the 1993 MVP’s nickname ‘Sir Charles’ written on it.

Two decades after the release of the initial model, the company has decided to reintroduce them with slight alterations. The organization has opted for a black and gym-red color scheme for the Nike Air Max 2 CB94. These sneakers are expected to become available in the summer of this year at a price range of $170 in adult sizes.

This move from Nike comes across as their way of respecting the career of the 11x All-Star. His introduction to the NBA and development as a player was a game-changer for the company during its growth phase. His iconic sneakers thus aided them massively in penetrating into the market further as they decided to honor an all-time great with their recent strategies.

How Micahel Jordan influenced the business decisions of Charles Barkley

Despite the personal differences between the Hall of Famers, they continue to collaborate for professional causes. The upcoming release signifies precisely that as Barkley’s signature shoe line continues to serve Jordan’s Air series. It puts into focus the gratitude of Chuck as MJ had helped the Alabama-born majorly in his career.

One such instance took place when Jordan advised Barkley to restructure his deal with Nike. Reflecting on that interaction, the latter once revealed, “He says, ‘I was looking at your contract. Tell Nike you want a million and you want the rest in stock options'”. The 6ft 6″ forward eventually listened to the suggestion as it later increased his annual earnings by 10 folds.

Thus, it’s no surprise that even after all these years, Barkley has stayed loyal to the brand. At the same time, he willingly put aside his personal conflicts for the benefit of all parties involved. It captured his business acumen as Jordan certainly enhanced it with his inputs over time.