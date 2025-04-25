“Slow Down That Cyborg”: Shaquille O’Neal Predicts Kawhi Leonard as Key for Nikola Jokic’s Nuggets to Beat the Clippers

Apr 21, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) and Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) battle for a loose ball in the fourth quarter during game two of first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

One week down, and the best opening round in this year’s NBA playoffs is without question the Clippers vs. the Nuggets. As Game 3 nears its tip-off, the series is all tied up at 1-1. The Nugs managed to squeak out a win at home, 112-110 in Game 1, but the Clippers clawed out a road win in Game 2, 105-103. If your math is good, you’ll see that both games have been decided by a total of five points combined, and Game 3 should be no different.

Breaking down the game was the NBA on TNT crew led by Shaquille O’Neal. “This one series is hard to tell,” claimed The Diesel. “I think this one might go seven.” The four-time NBA Champion has gotten a lot of flak for his analysis this postseason so far, but he’s right on the money.

Between Nikola Jokic doing Jokic-type things and Kawhi Leonard playing at his peak, it would be surprising if this series didn’t end with a Game 7 back in Denver.

Speaking of Leonard, he was the core reason for the Clippers’ Game 2 triumph. The six-time All-Star dropped 39 points in his squad’s win on Monday and is finally looking like the man who won two Finals MVP awards with the Raptors and Spurs.

If there is one thing that the Nuggets need to do in Game 3, it’s to slow down Kawhi. Don’t take my word for it. That’s what Shaq thinks as well.

They have to somehow find a way to slow down that cyborg,” said the big guy. “He’s killing them. His last game was damn near perfection.” Shaq then clarified that Denver has no chance to stop him for an entire game, but slowing him down is crucial if they hope to advance to the second round. That wasn’t the only advice that The Diesel shared for the Nuggets either.

“Russell has to play well. Aaron Gordon has to play well. Jamal Murray, who I’ve been very critical, of has to play lights out,” advised O’Neal, before adding that Jokic just “needs to Joker.” “If those four guys play well, they have a shot.”

While Shaq was giving analysis for the Nuggets, Chuck was choosing the Clippers to win

Shaq isn’t the only voice for the NBA on TNT. Charles Barkley weighed in moments after his advice to the Nuggets and explained why he was confident in the Clippers taking Game 3.

“I’ll tell you what the problem for the Nuggets is going to be,” Chuck began. “Norman Powell, Zubac, those guys play better at home. I love the Clippers tonight. I don’t think it’s gonna be close.”

Meanwhile, Kenny broke down the tale of the tape for Jokic specifically. His prediction? A Joker takeover game. “He gets a little more aggressive in these type of games,” he stated. “This is a ten shot in a row Joker night,” he added, mentioning how the three-time MVP tends to dish the ball a lot some nights and go for points on another.

One thing is for certain: this game has the potential to be the hardest of the series. Neither team wants to go down 2-1, as Games 4 and 5 will be the first signs of sluggishness. Tonight’s showdown will be a battle — and we’ll be sitting in the front row to watch it pan out.